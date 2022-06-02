"He was the captain there but here he is not the captain" - Rajkumar Sharma on Hardik Pandya's likely batting position in the T20I series vs SA

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has pointed out that Hardik Pandya's role in Team India will be defined by the team management and will not be his own call, which was the case for the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Pandya shone for the Titans while mainly playing at the No. 4 position in the batting order in IPL 2022. He batted up the order as the eventual champions did not have too many established top-order batters in their squad.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked if he sees Pandya playing at No. 4 in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. He responded:

"Hardik Pandya has batted exceptionally well in the IPL and the way he took the responsibility, it was fantastic. He was the captain there but here he is not the captain."

The cricketer-turned-coach added that Team India are likely to use Pandya's services as a finisher. Sharma observed:

"So a role will be defined for him here whereas he used to himself initiate it there. I don't think he will be asked to bat at No. 4. I feel his role will be that of a finisher in the Indian team."

Pandya has batted at No. 4 or higher on only four occasions in the 36 innings he has played for Team India in the shortest format. He is likely to be made to bat at No. 5 or No. 6 in the T20I series against the Proteas.

"I feel Hardik Pandya will get the first nod" - Rajkumar Sharma on chances of GT skipper and Venkatesh Iyer playing together

A bowling-fit Hardik Pandya will be a huge asset to the Indian side

Rajkumar Sharma was also asked if he sees Pandya and Venkatesh Iyer playing together in the XI. He replied:

"I feel Hardik Pandya will get the first nod as a finisher because his performance has been fantastic. And I believe right from the start that Hardik Pandya is the No. 1 all-rounder. He was not bowling because of injury, then also I had even said that he can play purely as a finisher in the XI."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Venkatesh Iyer said, "there is no competition between me and Hardik Pandya, he is way ahead". (To Sports Tiger). Venkatesh Iyer said, "there is no competition between me and Hardik Pandya, he is way ahead". (To Sports Tiger).

The 56-year-old concluded by hoping that Pandya enjoys the full confidence of the Indian team management. Sharma elaborated:

"Now that he is bowling, I don't think there is any competition for him, he is a single-handed match-winner and is a player who can win India the match from any situation. So, I feel he should be given the full chance and the full confidence should be shown in him by the selectors, captain and the team management."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash To be honest, the difference between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals was Hardik Pandya. Both teams have gun bowling attacks…but Hardik brought the much needed balance in the XI…something RR didn’t have. None of their top 6 batters bowled. To be honest, the difference between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals was Hardik Pandya. Both teams have gun bowling attacks…but Hardik brought the much needed balance in the XI…something RR didn’t have. None of their top 6 batters bowled.

The sight of Pandya bowling almost at full tilt in IPL 2022 would have pleased the Indian selectors and the team management. They will hope that he is fully fit for the T20 World Cup later this year as he lends the requisite balance to the team.

Also Read: "I still feel the Indian team needs him" - Rajkumar Sharma on Shikhar Dhawan not being considered for India's T20I side

LIVE POLL Q. What is Hardik Pandya's ideal batting position in Team India? No. 4 or higher No. 5 or lower 16 votes so far