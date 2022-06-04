"They shouldn't take the risk of making him play ODI cricket" - Ravi Shastri says Hardik Pandya should play only T20Is till the World Cup

Ravi Shastri believes Team India should not risk playing Hardik Pandya in ODIs until the T20 World Cup later this year.

Hardik has staged a comeback into the Indian side for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa based on his excellent performances in IPL 2022. He shone with both bat and ball for the Gujarat Titans (GT) and will hope to continue in the same vein for Team India. The all-rounder led Gujarat to IPL glory in their maiden campaign.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Shastri was asked if Hardik walks back into a full-strength India squad right now. He responded:

"He will walk back into that squad for me either as a batter or as an all-rounder. I don't think he is that badly injured where he cannot bowl you two overs. He has had ample rest and he will continue to have ample rest because that's the only format he should play going into the World Cup. They shouldn't take the risk of making him play ODI cricket."

Hardik last represented Team India at the T20 World Cup 2021. He has not played an ODI for the Men in Blue since the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in July last year.

"He does the job for two players" - Ravi Shastri on Hardik Pandya playing as an all-rounder

Hardik Pandya lends the requisite balance to Team India with his bowling

Shastri was also asked how crucial a three-dimensional Hardik would be for Team India. He replied:

"Massive, he does the job for two players. A Hardik Pandya playing just as a batter would mean he has to bat in the top four or five but Hardik Pandya playing as an all-rounder, he can bat at five, six or four and still bowl those two-three overs for you."

Shastri pointed out that Hardik rolling his arm over is beneficial both for Team India and the player himself. The former India head coach explained:

"Massive massive difference, it changes the whole balance of the side in favor of India. India is a much stronger side with Hardik doing both. Hardik is a much better cricketer when he does both. So you want to see him fit by the World Cup, good signs in the IPL."

Shastri concluded by observing that Hardik can even bat the No. 4 spot for Team India if the need arises. He elaborated:

"Why I am saying he can be there in the top four is because if there is an injury to a top player, he can fit in the bill, he can get in there. He has got the experience, he has got the ability and the mind space to read the game in that position. So I think he becomes a key player now."

Hardik predominantly batted at the No. 4 position for the Titans in IPL 2022. The Baroda all-rounder showcased that he is as capable of building an innings as he is in playing the big shots in the death overs.

