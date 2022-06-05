"He can be a very awkward customer" - Ravi Shastri on Umran Malik's area of improvement in the India vs South Africa T20I series

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Umran Malik will be an extremely awkward bowler to face once he becomes more consistent with the line of his deliveries.

Malik earned his maiden Team India call-up based on his excellent performances in the recently concluded IPL 2022. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 scalps to his name.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Shastri pointed out that Malik will be a very difficult bowler to face if he consistently bowls a straighter line. He elaborated:

"If he can focus and get the lines right where he attacks the stumps more, then he can be a very awkward customer, especially if there is something in the surface, if it is two-paced, it has a bit of juice in it, at that pace he can rattle you, especially newcomers who come into bat."

The former Indian all-rounder pinpointed the only area Malik needs to work on in the nets. Shastri explained:

"There is not too much work to be done. It's just about making him more consistent in what he does, which means his practice sessions in the nets will revolve around line more than anything else. He hits the right areas length-wise but line-wise he sometimes struggles."

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Brett Lee "I am a big fan. I think Umran Malik has got a lot of pace to burn. He is a competitor, a top guy, who runs in like a lot of fast bowlers in the past. Waqar Younis is the person who comes to mind" #Cricket Brett Lee "I am a big fan. I think Umran Malik has got a lot of pace to burn. He is a competitor, a top guy, who runs in like a lot of fast bowlers in the past. Waqar Younis is the person who comes to mind" #Cricket

Malik rattled some of the top batters in world cricket with his express pace during IPL 2022. However, he was slightly wayward at times, which allowed the batters to use his pace to score quick runs off his bowling.

"If you have picked him, may as well give him an opportunity" - Ravi Shastri on Umran Malik

Umran Malik is among five pacers in the Indian squad for the T20I series vs South Africa [P./C: iplt20.com]

Shastri was asked how many games he would give Malik in the five-match series against the Proteas. He responded:

"If you have picked him, may as well give him an opportunity, see how he goes. I think the best thing is that he is part of the mix. I kept saying he should always be part of the mix and then you can work on him whilst he is there."

While lauding Malik's selection, the renowned commentator concluded by highlighting that a couple of good outings will hold the 22-year-old in good stead in the long run. Shastri observed:

"Glad he is part of the team and he will do his quantity of bowling in the nets and in the middle if he does well, it's just about smelling the coffee at that level. You play for India and you do well in one or two matches and then you are away, especially if you have got the pace."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Temba Bavuma said, "Umran Malik is an exciting pace bowling prospect for the Indian team. IPL has been great for the Indian team. Umran is a special talent and I hope he could emulate his IPL performance in international cricket". Temba Bavuma said, "Umran Malik is an exciting pace bowling prospect for the Indian team. IPL has been great for the Indian team. Umran is a special talent and I hope he could emulate his IPL performance in international cricket".

Malik will hope to make his Team India debut during the T20I series against the Proteas. But he is unlikely to play in all five games, considering the plethora of options in the seam-bowling department in the 18-member Indian squad.

