IND vs SL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks 5 Indian players who will be keenly watched

Aakash Chopra has picked five Indian players whose performances will be keenly watched during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. He shared these names in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While naming these players, Aakash Chopra highlighted that he has not considered established players like Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal. He reasoned that the skills these experienced players bring to the table are well-known.

Mystery-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was Aakash Chopra's first pick. The latter said:

"The first name on my list is someone who has never played international cricket. His name is Varun Chakravarthy. If we see the Indian bowling department, a mystery spinner is not there. Once you have a mystery spinner, you feel your bowling is complete."

Prithvi Shaw's breathtaking recent form certainly made him one of the players named by the former Indian opener. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"The second player I am thinking about is Prithvi Shaw. The form he is in, 2021 is his year. He can leave anyone behind when he is batting, you can put any Indian batsman at the other end. If he shines, that will be fantastic."

Suryakumar Yadav was Aakash Chopra's next pick. The reputed commentator was particularly appreciative of the Mumbaikar's ability to bat anywhere in the batting order:

"At number three, I have kept Suryakumar Yadav. He has been absolutely sensational, there is no doubt about that. The ability to bat both up and down the order separates him from the rest. He has got the all-round game."

Yadav initially rose to prominence for his role as a finisher for the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, over the last few years, he has established himself as a prized asset for the Mumbai Indians at the No.3 or No.4 batting position.

"Two teams playing together. I think that's the first time (somthing like this) is happening. I was very excited about it when I got to know." - Suryakumar Yadav (In press) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 6, 2021

Aakash Chopra's other two picks of the Indian players who will draw attention

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Deepak Chahar has the best figures in T20I cricket

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Deepak Chahar will be out to prove a point after being sidelined during the T20I series against England. The former said:

"At number four, I have kept Deepak Chahar. Generally, he always plays in the T20s but if we see the last series, he was in the team but was not given a chance. He is the same bowler who has the world record. He can do well in the ODIs as well."

The 43-year-old reckons either Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson could be in contention for a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Last but not the least, there is a toss-up between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. When you see towards the Indian team, you have KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper options, but you might need an additional batsman."

"Ishan Kishan is my Keep's choice, purely on basis of Batting. Keeping is not that important in limited Overs Cricket. There is no match to Samson when he gets going, but what we are looking at is Consistency, and Kishan picks himself ahead of Samson." - Sanjay Manjrekar — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 8, 2021

The limited-overs series against Sri Lanka will surely be a huge opportunity for all the youngsters to showcase their talents on the international stage. Consistent performances in this series will help them put forth their names for the limited available spots in India's team for the T20 World Cup.

