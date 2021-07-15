IND vs SL 2021: "I need to grab this opportunity" - Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has insisted he wants to grab the opportunity to play at the top of the order for Team India during the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Shaw is part of India's 20-member squad for the six white-ball matches - three ODIs and as many T20Is - against the Lankans. The dashing opener is likely to bat at the top of the order alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show "Follow the Blues", Prithvi Shaw highlighted that he wants to make the best use of the chance given to him. He said:

"If you ask me personally, obviously, I need to grab this opportunity as well because I have got this opportunity after a long time. So that is what is there in my mind."

However, the 21-year-old pointed out that his primary goal will be to help Team India win the series. Shaw observed:

"When I play for India or any team, I always put the team forward. So obviously, I want to win this series for India."

Prithvi Shaw is making a comeback into the Indian team after being dropped following an indifferent performance in the Adelaide Test against Australia. The diminutive opener has represented Team India in three ODIs to date, aggregating 84 runs in the process with a top score of 40.

Prithvi Shaw on his equation with Shikhar Dhawan

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have been prolific for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Prithvi Shaw also observed that he enjoys great camaraderie with Shikhar Dhawan, who will be leading India during their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. He elaborated:

"I and Shikhi bhai are opening for the Delhi Capitals, we were good friends before that as well, but after that our bonding has become better because off the field also we spent quite a lot of time with each other, whether it was dinner or chilling in his room."

The 2018 under-19 World Cup-winning skipper signed off by stating that it is great fun to bat with his Delhi Capitals (DC) opening partner. Shaw said:

"We used to talk a lot and because of that, that bond was seen on the wicket as well. We used to speak a lot about cricket there as well, off the field or in between overs. It is enjoyable to bat alongside him."

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have given flying starts, more often than not, to the Delhi Capitals in the eight matches they have played in IPL 2021 thus far. Dhawan and Shaw are also placed first and fourth respectively in the Orange Cap race.

