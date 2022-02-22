Deepak Chahar ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

Pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of India's upcoming home T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a grade 2 tear in his right thigh, Sports Tak reported on Tuesday. He has already left the team's bio-secure bubble and will now have to undergo about five to six weeks of rehab before getting back to the field.

Chahar picked up the injury during India's third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. He opened the bowling and dismissed both the opposition openers in the space of 10 balls. However, on the last delivery of his second over, he pulled out of the run-up and went down to the ground clutching his hamstring. The 29-year-old looked to be in pain as he limped back to the pavilion with the physio.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the most concerned. The pacer has been their star performer over the past four years, having picked up 58 wickets in as many innings at an average of 27.14. The three-time champions even splurged ₹14 crore to re-sign him at the IPL 2022 Auction. If the tournament begins in, as is being widely proposed, late March, he might have to miss the first few games.

Who will replace Deepak Chahar in the first T20I against Sri Lanka?

Meanwhile, India have a host of options available to replace the Rajasthan-born pacer for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the third T20I against West Indies, is the most likely replacement. Kumar, like Chahar, will bring swing with the new ball and experience at the death.

Avesh Khan, who looked impressive on his international debut on Sunday, and Mohammed Siraj, who's been warming the bench for a long time, could be the other two options. The first match will begin at 7:00 pm IST on Thursday, February 24 in Lucknow.

Edited by Samya Majumdar