"Rohit Sharma should learn to not express his anger at his teammates in public" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma 

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that while Rohit Sharma is known for his calm demeanor, he has been losing his cool on the field lately.

He pointed out how the player has let the emotions get the better of him on certain occasions during his captaincy stint.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Khelneeti, Rajkumar Sharma suggested that Rohit Sharma should avoid getting angry at his teammates in this fashion. He wants the Indian skipper to remain calm when a player makes a mistake.

"Rohit Sharma is considered a cool captain, but we have seen him get angry on the field lately. He must learn to not express his anger at his teammates in public. If someone makes a mistake, then he needs to make them understand in a calmer way."

Several instances of Rohit getting angry on the field during the recently concluded series against West Indies caught the attention of many fans.

He looked visibly frustrated after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a catch off his own bowling at a critical juncture during the second T20I.

The 34-year-old was also left fuming in the final fixture of the series after wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan missed a run-out chance.

"It's good to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli working together" - Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma added that he was pleased to see Rohit and Kohli working together. He mentioned how ex-India captain MS Dhoni also assisted Kohli after the latter took over the captaincy reins from him.

He highlighted how Dhoni would often step in to manage things during death overs, with Kohli stationed at long-on.

"It's good to see Rohit and Virat working together. We have seen this in the past as well when Kohli was the captain. He used to field in the deep during the death overs and MS Dhoni was handling things in the middle."

The Indian team will lock horns with Sri Lanka in three T20Is and two Test matches at home from February 24 to March 16. It is worth noting that Kohli has been rested for the T20I series.

T20I squad - Rohit Sharma (C),Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi,Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah(VC),Avesh Khan

Test squad - Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC).

