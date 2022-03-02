"He doesn't take the game too seriously" - Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma's best traits as skipper

Saba Karim believes Rohit Sharma not taking the game too seriously is one of the best traits of Team India's skipper.

Rohit tends to exhibit a jovial nature on and off the field of play. Numerous players have highlighted their comfort level while playing under him, both for the national team and in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked about the Indian players speaking highly of the recently appointed full-time skipper. He responded:

"I feel because his appearance is so calm, he doesn't take the game too seriously. He feels that it is a game and it needs to be taken as a game only. If you put too many stakes on that, it hurts you from inside and gives you a lot of stress."

The former India cricketer added that Rohit's calm nature holds him in good stead. Karim elaborated:

"Rohit's attempt is only that when he was captaining for MI as well, there also the stakes are very high, he has tackled all those phases with a calm demeanor and the same thing is being seen for the Indian team as well. You gain from being such a captain, you can do the man-management and the players look at you as a cool captain. So they respond better."

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



RO



#OneFamily #INDvSL @ImRo45 @imjadeja @BCCI "I would like to thank Rohit for trusting in me & believing in me that I can go out and score runs for my team." - Ravindra JadejaRO "I would like to thank Rohit for trusting in me & believing in me that I can go out and score runs for my team." - Ravindra Jadeja© RO👏🔥#OneFamily #INDvSL @ImRo45 @imjadeja @BCCI https://t.co/IdLSqXkhRX

The likes of Harshal Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja have all spoken glowingly of Rohit Sharma as skipper. They have been particularly appreciative of the Mumbaikar allowing them to play their game without any inhibitions.

"Rohit Sharma doesn't have to prove anything to his colleagues as a captain" - Saba Karim

Rohit Sharma has proved his credentials as a skipper in the IPL

Saba Karim added that the success Rohit Sharma has enjoyed previously as a skipper has helped his cause. He explained:

"This player [Rohit] has a lot of experience, has done captaincy many times for India as well as the Mumbai Indians. He doesn't have to prove anything to his colleagues as a captain."

The former India selector concluded by stating that the most successful skipper in the IPL does not have to prove anything to anyone in the cricketing fraternity. Karim observed:

"If you are young, you are keen to prove that you are a good captain. Rohit Sharma is in an excellent space at the moment, he doesn't have to show his colleagues, fans or journalists that he is a good captain. He knows what he can do."

TheSports460 @TheSports460



🏟️ 28 Matches

24 Wins

4 Losses

12 consecutive wins



#INDvSL India's T20I record under Rohit Sharma's captaincy is incredible🏟️ 28 Matches24 Wins4 Losses12 consecutive wins India's T20I record under Rohit Sharma's captaincy is incredible 🔥🏟️ 28 Matches✅ 24 Wins🅾️ 4 Losses💎 12 consecutive wins #INDvSL https://t.co/iwLInYKioz

Rohit has led the Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles and has made an excellent start to his stint as Team India's full-time skipper. He will hope to continue in the same vein and lead the Men in Blue to a long-elusive global title.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Is Rohit Sharma's calm approach helping Team India's cause? Yes No 8 votes so far