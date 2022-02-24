[Watch] Deepak Hooda gets his maiden T20I cap from Rohit Sharma ahead of opening clash against Sri Lanka 

Team India's Deepak Hooda is set to make his T20I debut in the first match of the three-match home series against Sri Lanka on Thursday (February 24). Skipper Rohit Sharma handed the talented all-rounder his maiden T20I cap ahead of the much-awaited encounter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share a video of the special moment. The board congratulated the 26-year-old for his debut in the shortest format. The BCCI wrote on Twitter:

"ODI debut ✅ T20I debut ✅ Congratulations to @HoodaOnFire who is set to play his maiden T20I game."

BCCI @BCCI

T20I debut



Congratulations to



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @Paytm ODI debutT20I debutCongratulations to @HoodaOnFire who is set to play his maiden T20I game. ODI debut ✅T20I debut ✅Congratulations to @HoodaOnFire who is set to play his maiden T20I game. 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/4aUqemcFMF

It is with mentioning that Hooda made his ODI debut earlier this month against the West Indies. The right-handed batter featured in two matches in the series, in which he managed 55 runs. He also contributed with the ball by picking up a wicket in the final fixture.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl first in the 1st T20I

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the T20I series opener at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. He pointed out during the toss that the team's bowlers have done a fine job in recent matches which is why they elected to field. He said:

"We'll bowl, it's a very good pitch. We have been bowling well in the last few games, so backing our strengths. We have had a couple of days to recover. We have a couple of injuries - Chandimal and Vandersay are in, they replace Theekshana and Kusal Mendis."

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka's playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar