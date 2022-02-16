"Don't take them lightly at all" - Aakash Chopra highlights West Indies have a very good side for the T20 format

Aakash Chopra has cautioned Team India that they can take the West Indies lightly in the T20 format at their peril.

The Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard-led sides will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, with the first encounter to be played at the Eden Gardens on February 16. The Caribbean side recently defeated England in a five-match T20I series but were subsequently whitewashed by Team India in the ODIs.

While previewing the first T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had a word of caution for Team India. He elaborated:

"This team [West Indies] plays well according to the T20 format. They have all the required components. Their team is good, don't take them lightly at all because they have a lot of strikers. From No. 1 to No. 9, you get strikers, you get multi-skilled players."

While expecting Kieron Pollard's return from injury, the former India opener wants the West Indian skipper to lead by example. Aakash Chopra said:

"But the story in the end will be in what fashion they play. I think Kieron Pollard should be fit and available now and he should lead from the front, he should take a little more responsibility."

Pollard missed the last two matches of the preceding ODI series against India due to an injury. Nicholas Pooran performed captaincy duties for the Windies in both those encounters in the big-hitting all-rounder's absence.

"Nicholas Pooran will have to complete the task now" - Aakash Chopra

Nicholas Pooran has had a middling T20I career thus far

While longing to watch the likes of Rovman Powell and Dominic Drakes, Aakash Chopra wants Pooran to rise to the occasion. He observed:

"Nicholas Pooran will have to complete the task now, there is no pressure now, this is your format. You have to boss this format. I am really looking forward to seeing Rovman Powell and Dominic Drakes, if he gets a chance."

The renowned commentator added the West Indian cricketers would have to forget the IPL 2022 Auction now and deliver in the T20I series against the hosts. Chopra stated:

"The IPL auction is done and dusted. We thought Nicholas Pooran's price was going slightly down but it went in the other direction. Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith - everyone got a lot of money. They will have to perform here."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kieron Pollard said, "IPL auction is done and dusted and it’s back to International cricket. When the IPL comes they will deal with that. It’s about representing the West Indies and putting your best foot forward now". Kieron Pollard said, "IPL auction is done and dusted and it’s back to International cricket. When the IPL comes they will deal with that. It’s about representing the West Indies and putting your best foot forward now".

The West Indies cricketers were amongst the most sought-after players at the mega auction. Pooran was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping sum of ₹10.75 crores.

Edited by Sai Krishna

