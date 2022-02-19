"A slightly vintage Virat Kohli was seen" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's batting performance in the 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his vintage self in the second T20I between Team India and the West Indies.

Kohli scored 52 runs off 41 deliveries and struck seven fours and a six in the process on Friday. He launched an attack on the opposition bowlers as soon as he walked into the middle and eased the pressure on Rohit Sharma at the other end.

While lauding Team India for their series win, Aakash Chopra was particularly delighted with Virat Kohli's knock. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"The Indian team has won another encounter and another series. The Indian team is absolutely unstoppable and this time we can also say Virat Kohli scored runs. He came in a destructive mood, got a little slow later but the runs were important. A slightly vintage Virat Kohli was seen."

The former India cricketer highlighted that a different version of Kohli has been seen of late. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Virat Kohli is coming in a different style. He is coming in such a way that he is just going to dominate today, things that you have not seen with Virat Kohli, that he plays shots like that so early. Virat Kohli amongst the runs gives you relief."

Team India might be looking to adopt a more aggressive approach in T20I cricket and the same is probably getting reflected in Kohli's batsmanship. However, the Men In Blue might also want to mix caution with aggression as early wickets could derail their plans.

"Ishan Kishan is struggling" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan has been far from his best in the series thus far

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra was slightly disappointed with Ishan Kishan's batting. He elaborated:

"Ishan Kishan is struggling. He is not looking good, it has been three knocks - one ODI and two here. His feet are not moving against swing. So this is a big problem and this problem will spread like wildfire."

The reputed commentator added that the wicketkeeper-batter will be targeted in his weak areas both at the international level and in the IPL. Aakash Chopra observed:

"They will bowl up to him and swing the ball slightly, some spin will be introduced, he will be trapped whether he plays for India or the Mumbai Indians. That's something he will have to bear in mind."

Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that Kishan does not have too much time at his disposal. He reasoned that the team management might not be too patient with the opening spot, considering that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul are waiting in the wings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

