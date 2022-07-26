"What we call happiness" - Dinesh Karthik shares adorable picture with his twins ahead of West Indies T20Is

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is all set to feature in the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies. Prior to departing for the Caribbean tour, the right-hander enjoyed some family time at home.

Taking to his Instagram account, Karthik shared a couple of adorable pictures with his twin boys, Kabir and Zian. He wrote that a short break with his family amid a hectic cricketing schedule is what defines happiness for him.

He posted:

"These little times you get at home with family is what we call happiness ☺️ Now back to work 🇮🇳."

Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal were blessed with two baby boys in October last year. He had announced the birth of his new-born twins through a social media post.

DK @DineshKarthik

Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys



Kabir Pallikal Karthik

Zian Pallikal Karthik



and we could not be happier And just like that 3 became 5 🤍Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boysKabir Pallikal KarthikZian Pallikal Karthikand we could not be happier And just like that 3 became 5 🤍Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys 👶 Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthikand we could not be happier ❤️ https://t.co/Rc2XqHvPzU

The veteran wicketkeeper was drafted back to India's T20I side after a successful stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

He has been given the crucial role of a finisher by the team management in the shortest format.

Dinesh Karthik arrives in Trinidad for West Indies T20Is

Team India's T20 stars, including Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant, landed in Trinidad on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited T20I series in the West Indies, which is scheduled to kick-off on Friday (July 29).

The Men in Blue are currently battling it out against West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The visitors have already pocketed the series by winning the first two fixtures. The third and final game is slated to be played on Wednesday (July 27).

The two cricketing nations will lock horns in five T20I matches after the completion of the 50-over rubber. Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the ODI series, will return to lead the side for the assignment.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

