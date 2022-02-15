"If you can bat KL Rahul at No. 5 in ODIs, why not in this format?" - Harbhajan Singh wants Ishan Kishan to be Team India's T20I opener

Harbhajan Singh believes KL Rahul should bat in the middle order for Team India in T20I cricket, with Ishan Kishan opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies due to a hamstring injury. Kishan is likely to accompany Rohit at the top of the order.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Harbhajan Singh was asked if Ishan Kishan should be prepared as a backup opener for Team India in T20Is. He responded:

"In my opinion, you don't have to prepare Ishan Kishan, he is a ready player. You have to play him, you have to think how you can get him in. If you can bat KL Rahul at No. 5 in ODIs, why not in this format?"

The former India cricketer also shared the reason behind his call. Harbhajan explained:

"We understand that when he [Rahul] comes down the order in ODIs, he is capable of playing the big shots. So if he bats at No. 5 in T20Is, I feel it will not be a bad thing because you will get a strong middle order and along with that if you want to score 40-60 runs in the first six, you need a fearless player like Ishan Kishan up the order."

Doing something productive @ShaheenHypebot



Innings - 10

Runs - 454

Fifties - 5

Average - 65

Strike Rate - 160



Innings - 10

Runs - 454

Fifties - 5

Average - 65

Strike Rate - 160

KL Rahul has tended to bat sedately at the top of the order in T20I cricket. Kishan, on the other hand, is known to take the attack to the opposition bowlers right from the outset.

"You will have to see how many match-winning innings he has" - Harbhajan Singh on KL Rahul's IPL record

KL Rahul has consistently been in the Orange Cap race in the last few seasons of the IPL [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh was also asked if KL Rahul's excellent record in the IPL makes him the best candidate to open with Rohit Sharma. He replied:

"I know he is an extremely good player but don't go with the IPL performance. If you go by IPL performance, you will have to see how many match-winning innings he has. He has scored the big runs but with what strike rate he has scored that."

The 41-year-old added that Kishan will be more destructive if he faces as many deliveries as Rahul. Harbhajan elaborated:

"When he was playing 60 balls, he was scoring 70-80 runs. But if Ishan Kishan plays 60 balls, I feel he will score 120-130. That strike rate is very important. Don't go by the 500 or 600-run figure because everyone is looking to get the Orange Cap on their head."

199 @CharanSmoki



For PBKS - 118

For India - 146



|| KL Rahul Strike Rate in Powerplay since 2019 IPL:-For PBKS - 118For India - 146 @klrahul11 || #Klrahul KL Rahul Strike Rate in Powerplay since 2019 IPL:-For PBKS - 118For India - 146 🔥@klrahul11 || #Klrahul https://t.co/guqQpWtoEz

Harbhajan Singh concluded by saying that KL Rahul has to bring his explosive side to the fore if he has to open for Team India. He reasoned that the Men In Blue cannot afford both Rohit and Rahul taking time to get set in the first six overs.

