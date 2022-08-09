IND vs WI 2022: "Kuldeep Yadav has given them more problems" - Sanjay Manjrekar on whether India have figured out Chahal's spin partner

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Kuldeep Yadav's excellent performance in the final T20I against the West Indies has compounded Team India's problems in finalizing Yuzvendra Chahal's spin-bowling partner.

Kuldeep registered figures of 3/12 in his four overs in the fifth T20I against the Windies in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, August 7. Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel also stood out with the ball in that game, taking four and three wickets, respectively.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Manjrekar was asked whether the Men in Blue had gotten any closer to figuring out who would partner Chahal in the spin-bowling department. He responded:

"That is the problem when you try all recipes and all recipes are brilliant, so which is the one that you pick, so it is tough. Ashwin had a good time when he was given the opportunities. Kuldeep Yadav has given them more problems with his performance."

Manjrekar, however, reckons that Chahal and Kuldeep are unlikely to feature together in the playing XI at the T20 World Cup. The former Indian batter reasoned:

"What a comeback by this guy (Kuldeep), so he comes in. I still maintain that in the playing XI India might not play a combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal in a T20 World Cup. They would want a spinner with some control and that's where Axar Patel and Ashwin come in."

Ravi Bishnoi also arguably seems to be ahead of Kuldeep in the pecking order of wrist-spinners at the moment. The Lucknow Super Giants bowler has been picked ahead of the Delhi Capitals left-arm wrist-spinner in the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

"Mostly Axar Patel and Chahal could be your first two spinners" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Axar Patel is not a part of the main Indian squad for the Asia Cup

Manjrekar concluded by casting his vote for Chahal and Axar as the Men in Blue's lead spinners for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

The cricketer-turned-analyst elaborated:

"Chahal is your No. 1 spinner on the food chain, so I would think a wrist-spinner. Mostly Axar Patel and Chahal could be your first two spinners in the playing XI with a couple of backup spinners."

Axar has only been named as a reserve player for the Asia Cup, with Ravindra Jadeja included in the main squad. The Delhi Capitals spin-bowling all-rounder is probably only considered a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja if such a need arises.

