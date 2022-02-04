"There is huge responsibility on him" - Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma's role as captain in the ODI series vs West Indies

Saba Karim has highlighted that he is keen to see how Rohit Sharma leads Team India in the ODI series against West Indies as a lot of onus will be on the Indian skipper.

Rohit has replaced Virat Kohli as the Indian team's full-time limited-overs skipper. This will be the first time he will be captaining the Men In Blue in ODI cricket after taking over the responsibility.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked how he sees Rohit Sharma utilizing his resources. He responded:

"It will be very interesting to see how Rohit Sharma leads the Indian team. There is huge responsibility on him. The way he has led the Mumbai Indians, it seems he is a calm player and captain and it seems like he is a players' captain."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter believes Rohit's calm and collected approach should stand the Indian team in good stead. Karim explained:

"If he [Rohit] has to give his opinion, he does so in a very different manner. I feel the security in the team increases because of that and once the players get the confidence that the captain is agreeing with what they are saying, he is happy with their approach, I feel they can perform freely."

Rohit Sharma Fanclub India @Imro_fanclub



#RohitSharma | @ImRo45 | #INDvWI Harshal Patel said (In video),"Rohit Sharma as captain has confidence in you, he will not tell you any word, he is that kind of captain. Rohit gives you the freedom and he is so calm, relaxed as well". Harshal Patel said (In video),"Rohit Sharma as captain has confidence in you, he will not tell you any word, he is that kind of captain. Rohit gives you the freedom and he is so calm, relaxed as well".#RohitSharma | @ImRo45 | #INDvWI https://t.co/digNw8C2LK

Saba Karim also believes the series against the Windies could define Team India's future course in white-ball cricket. He elaborated:

"I feel this series will decide India's mindset in white-ball cricket, whether a change in approach is happening or not and if so, what type of change. This is a transition phase and this series will decide in which direction Rohit Sharma and the Indian team are heading in white-ball cricket."

Quite a few cricket experts feel Team India should adopt a more aggressive approach in their batting in ODI cricket. It will be interesting to see if there is a drastic change in the Indian team's mindset with Rohit at the helm.

"Rohit Sharma will have to reset a lot of things" - Reetinder Sodhi

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan's positive tests might have scuppered some of Team India's plans

Reetinder Singh Sodhi added that Team India might have to alter some of their original plans for the series. He reasoned:

"Rohit Sharma will have to reset a lot of things because when the team was picked the plans were different. Now the players are not available, the plans will be different. But we hope that with the bench strength we have, the boys will get together and beat West Indies easily."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19. Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19.#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/mabh66pwLS

Also Read Article Continues below

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are among four Indian players who have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series. The duo might have been in Team India's first XI and alternate plans might have to be made accordingly.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rohit Sharma win his first series as Team India's full-time ODI skipper? Yes No 12 votes so far