IND vs WI 2022: “Suryakumar Yadav is not an opener”- Fans slam India for opening with Mumbai Indians batter

Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to make an impact in the second T20I against West Indies at St. Kitts. The right-handed batter was dismissed for just 11 runs, caught out by Devon Thomas off Obed McCoy.

The dismissal saw Team India lose both openers quickly as the Men in Blue were reduced to 17/2 in the third over. The team management continued to promote Suryakumar at the top after he managed 24 runs in the last match.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma made it clear that management wants batters to bat ‘anywhere’ heading into the T20 World Cup.

“We want the guys to be able to bat anywhere and don't want them to be batting in specific positions. We want the guys to be flexible, there are two ways to look at it depending on certain players.”

However, Rohit’s choice to use Suryakumar as an opener failed to deliver yet again. The development comes even as the 31-year-old scored a maiden century in his last T20I against England in the recently-concluded T20I series.

Fans on Twitter seemed unhappy with Team India’s experiment to use Surya at the top of the batting order. A section of fans questioned Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid regarding the Mumbai Indians batter.

Some disliked the idea of using him as an opener. Here are some of the reactions:

India Fantasy @india_fantasy Suryakumar Yadav should not open in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav should not open in T20Is.

shubham @think_shubham Suryakumar Yadav opening, that too in T20Is where he should be permanent number 4 is beyond something human mind can comprehend. #WIvIND Suryakumar Yadav opening, that too in T20Is where he should be permanent number 4 is beyond something human mind can comprehend. #WIvIND

#WIvIND #RohitSharma #SuryakumarYadav Surya and Rohit also failed as a opening pair. Who will be opening with Rohit in next match? Surya and Rohit also failed as a opening pair. Who will be opening with Rohit in next match?#WIvIND #RohitSharma #SuryakumarYadav

khaleel @Invinci12776839 #sky This management will finish the career of Suryakumar Yadav soon. #IndvsWI This management will finish the career of Suryakumar Yadav soon. #IndvsWI #sky

Surya as a opener when you have kishan..!!



This team management is destroy our cricket ? @vikrantgupta73 Now time to blame Rohit sharma @vikrantgupta73 ..!!Surya as a opener when you have kishan..!!This team management is destroy our cricket ? @vikrantgupta73 Now time to blame Rohit sharma @vikrantgupta73 ..!!Surya as a opener when you have kishan..!!This team management is destroy our cricket ?

Cricket Fanatic @Loyal_Cricket @ESPNcricinfo This loss should be taken on team selection ... Dravid Saab continuing with SKY as an opener, playing Iyer and Ashwin ... Dropping Bishnoi ... Clueless management @ESPNcricinfo This loss should be taken on team selection ... Dravid Saab continuing with SKY as an opener, playing Iyer and Ashwin ... Dropping Bishnoi ... Clueless management

Sahil @Sahil70955952 yelog kishan ka form ki aaisi ki taisi Kar rahe h Aur kuch nahi @mufaddal_vohra Isiliye proper opener ke saath utarna chahiye thayelog kishan ka form ki aaisi ki taisi Kar rahe h Aur kuch nahi @mufaddal_vohra Isiliye proper opener ke saath utarna chahiye tha 😒 yelog kishan ka form ki aaisi ki taisi Kar rahe h Aur kuch nahi

Pressure piling on Suryakumar Yadav

Team management's choice to use Surykumar Yadav seems to be an added burden for the batter. He failed to deliver in the recently-concluded ODI series, scoring 16, 13 and nine in the three innings.

Fans were anticipating him to deliver in the T20I series. However, he has managed just 24 and 11 runs. It remains to be seen if Yadav will be sent to his natural batting position in the third T20I, slated to take place on August 2, Tuesday.

Prashant Mudgal 🕉️ @theantagonist25 Purple patch over for Suryakumar yadav ?? Purple patch over for Suryakumar yadav ??

