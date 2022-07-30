IND vs ZIM 2022: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli trolled by fans for skipping Zimbabwe ODIs

Team India fans were eagerly awaiting the return of vice-captain KL Rahul and former skipper Virat Kohli for the upcoming ODIs against Zimbabwe. However, this wasn’t the case, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to give them further rest ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup.

A section of fans on Twitter felt Kohli and Rahul should have been part of the Zimbabwe tour. While Kohli is undergoing a lean patch in his career, COVID-19 delayed KL Rahul’s return after he recovered from injury. The latter also missed the ongoing India tour of the West Indies.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2022: Virat Kohli rested again, Deepak Chahar makes a comeback as India announce squad for ODI series in Zimbabwe

The netizens showed their anger towards KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for skipping Zimbabwe ODIs on the micro-blogging site. Here’s how they reacted:

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Sunil Shetty has written a letter to BCCI complaining that, "KL Rahul has spent more time with NCA physio than her daughter" Sunil Shetty has written a letter to BCCI complaining that, "KL Rahul has spent more time with NCA physio than her daughter"

` @FourOverthrows KL Rahul has spent more months at NCA than on the field this year. Very dangerous signs for an athelete who has just turned 30. KL Rahul has spent more months at NCA than on the field this year. Very dangerous signs for an athelete who has just turned 30.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul will miss his 7th series for India this year. One of the finest talents in the country, hopefully he'll be back in the Asia Cup at his very best. KL Rahul will miss his 7th series for India this year. One of the finest talents in the country, hopefully he'll be back in the Asia Cup at his very best.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns KL Rahul this year in T20I:



Missed 3 matches vs WI.

Missed 3 matches vs SL.

Missed 5 matches vs SA.

Missed 2 matches vs IRE.

Missed 3 matches vs ENG.

Will miss 5 matches vs WI.



Hasn't played any T20I this year for India. KL Rahul this year in T20I:Missed 3 matches vs WI.Missed 3 matches vs SL.Missed 5 matches vs SA.Missed 2 matches vs IRE.Missed 3 matches vs ENG.Will miss 5 matches vs WI.Hasn't played any T20I this year for India.

A @AppeFizzz No one

Kl Rahul before every international series- No oneKl Rahul before every international series- https://t.co/OYA3kxhDWU

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar KL Rahul has decided to not marry until end of his career looking at frequency of injuries KL Rahul has decided to not marry until end of his career looking at frequency of injuries

Doom Guy @AkbarAnthony6



continuous perfrom kar rhe batters like deepak hooda ke career ke sath majak hai yeh @mufaddal_vohra bhai i dont feel confident for asia cup. KL and Kohli will play straight in asia cup now. jismen KL toh IPL ke bad bat tak ni pakda kisi match men.continuous perfrom kar rhe batters like deepak hooda ke career ke sath majak hai yeh @mufaddal_vohra bhai i dont feel confident for asia cup. KL and Kohli will play straight in asia cup now. jismen KL toh IPL ke bad bat tak ni pakda kisi match men. continuous perfrom kar rhe batters like deepak hooda ke career ke sath majak hai yeh

IND vs ZIM 2022: KL Rahul issues clarification for missing Zimbabwe ODIs

KL Rahul, in particular, shared a message on why he will miss the upcoming tour to Zimbabwe. In a tweet post, he updated the fans about his fitness:

“Hey guys, I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the team’s tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for COVID-19.”

He added:

“This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can. To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue. See you soon, KLR."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was targeted for stretching his break amid a sharp decline in form. He managed scores of just 11 and 20 in the fifth Test against England.

It followed scores of 1 and 1 in the T20Is and then 16 and 17 in the ODIs during the same tour. The Men in Blue desperately need the 33-year-old back in form ahead of the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: "He often manages to slice it to short third man"- Danish Kaneria on Rishabh Pant's weakness

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Kohli should have played in Zimbabwe? Yes No 23 votes so far