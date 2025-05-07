“Indeed it’s a crime” - Hardik Pandya’s massive statement on Deepak Chahar after MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya blamed the three no-balls bowled by himself and fellow pacer Deepak Chahar for their heartbreaking defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. Chasing 156 for victory, GT labored to 40/1 in seven overs when Hardik came into the attack.

Ad

The skipper did not help his side's cause by bowling two no-balls in a costly 18-run over that turned the tide in GT's favor. Yet, following several ebbs and flows, MI had GT reeling at 132/6 in 18 overs.

A lengthy rain break followed, resulting in the game getting shortened to 19 overs and GT requiring 15 off the final over. Hardik entrusted Chahar with the task, but the veteran pacer bowled a poor over, which included a costly no-ball.

Ad

Trending

It led to GT achieving the target in the final ball of the innings and ending MI's six-game winning streak.

Reflecting on the loss, a disappointed Hardik told the broadcasters (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"The catches didn't really cost us. We were very clinical with that. Maybe definitely with the no-balls, with my no-ball and even the last [over] no-ball. That, in my eyes, indeed it's a crime, and most often than not it kind of bites you. It definitely did to us."

Ad

The loss came at a crucial time for MI, with the playoff race heating up in the penultimate week of the league stage. The five-time champions are fourth on the points table with seven wins in 12 outings.

"It was definitely not a 150 wicket" - Hardik Pandya on MI's batting

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hardik Pandya expressed disappointment over MI's batting display in the GT encounter, calling the side 20 to 25 runs short with the bat. Having been asked to bat by GT skipper Shubman Gill, MI threw away a solid foundation with an unfathomable collapse in the second half of the innings.

The home side fell from 97/2 in the middle of the 11th over to posting only 155 in their 20 overs.

"It was definitely not a 150 wicket. I think it was a 175 [surface]. We were definitely short in batting by 20-25 runs or maybe 30 runs if you would have batted well. In the first innings, the ground was not wet. Post that, throughout the whole innings, the ball kept getting wetter. I don't know if it helped us or not helped us, but yeah, it was difficult," said Hardik (via aforementioned source).

The defeat means MI will likely have to win both their remaining games to advance to the playoffs, starting with the clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on May 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More