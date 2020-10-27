'India call-up is definitely a big thing for me,' says Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders and Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy was over the moon when he came to know that he had been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Consistent performances for KKR in IPL 2020 has earned him this call-up and Chakravarthy was extremely grateful for it.

Chakravarthy said that destiny had played its part in him being called up to the Indian squad and thanked the selectors and other people involved for showing faith in him.

INTERVIEW : Surreal to be picked for Australia T20Is: Varun Chakravarthy



The mystery spinner couldn't contain his excitement after being named in India’s T20I squad for Australia tour.



Watch the full interview here -https://t.co/wmVAEPvXAH #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PjD9hmndOZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2020

"It all looks like some destiny, but I am really short of words right now. Because India call-up is definitely a big thing for me and I was really not expecting it. Thank you again for whoever was involved in picking me in the team, thank you so much," Varun Chakravarthy said in a video posted on BCCI's official Twitter page.

Varun Chakravarthy has been a consistent performer for KKR

Varun Chakravarthy has been selected on the back of a brilliant IPL 2020 so far

Varun Chakravarthy wanted to become a fast bowler in his initial days but injuries hampered his progress. So, in order to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional cricketer, he had to look at other options. After trying wicket-keeping for a while, Chakravarthy turned to spin bowling and learnt different variations.

The 29-year-old made his name in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and was picked up by Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 IPL auction for a whopping INR 8.4 crores. However, he failed to make any impact as he played just a solitary game for the franchise that season.

KKR showed faith in Chakravarthy and bought him in the IPL 2020 auction. Chakravarthy has repaid that faith by being KKR's strike bowler this season. He has not let the two-time IPL winners feel the pinch of Sunil Narine's absence in a few crucial games.

The spinner has managed to pick up 13 wickets in 11 games so far at a brilliant economy rate of just 7.18, with best figures of 5/20 against the Delhi Capitals.

Chakravarthy will be hopeful that he gets a chance during India's T20I series against Australia. With him being a mystery spinner, India will have an X-factor up their sleeve when they take the field Down Under.