"India cap almost confirmed" - Fans laud Saika Ishaque for spectacular spell in DC vs MI clash in WPL 2023

Uncapped left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque starred with the ball for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, March 9.

Ishaque delivered an impactful spell, conceding just 13 runs in three overs. She picked up three crucial wickets, dismissing Shafali Verma, Jemima Rodrigues and Meg Lanning in the encounter.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Ishaque for her bowling exploits against DC. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A star has born in Mumbai Indians and it's Saika Ishaque. A star has born in Mumbai Indians and it's Saika Ishaque. https://t.co/NZdnuXSvNK

kuldeep singh @ksnaruka99 @CricCrazyJohns What a bowler she is. What intent. We need players with intent of winning matches for India. @CricCrazyJohns What a bowler she is. What intent. We need players with intent of winning matches for India.

Official Father of Pakistan @ParthibRoy17 @CricCrazyJohns We need her in the Indian women's team ASAP. At least in T20is we desperately need a bowler like her. @CricCrazyJohns We need her in the Indian women's team ASAP. At least in T20is we desperately need a bowler like her.

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45



Saika Ishaque ‍♂️ Mumbai Indians don't buy big players, they make big playersSaika Ishaque‍♂️ Mumbai Indians don't buy big players, they make big players 💙Saika Ishaque 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/j53gWprTmD

frank lobo @franklobo22 @mipaltan Saika Ishaque is the difference between MI and DC. Once she terrorises the batters they just cave in. @mipaltan Saika Ishaque is the difference between MI and DC. Once she terrorises the batters they just cave in.

Souvik Roy @souvikroy_SRT India cap almost confirmed. We are in a roller coaster ride with Saika Ishaque. Can be India's one of the biggest match winner in future .. India cap almost confirmed. We are in a roller coaster ride with Saika Ishaque. Can be India's one of the biggest match winner in future .. https://t.co/bNT3hr3nFR

Sneha @sneha_msd07 .. Saika ishaque .. what a find.. kudos to the scouting team of @mipaltan they always provide exciting players to the country.. i want this girl in indian team asap.. Saika ishaque .. what a find.. kudos to the scouting team of @mipaltan they always provide exciting players to the country.. i want this girl in indian team asap😍😍😍😍..

Srikanth #TATAWPL @G_Srikanth24 🏻



SAIKA ISHAQUE - REMEMBER THE NAME!!



Thank you Jhulu di for unearthing this gem!!



#MIvDC

#TATAWPL What a dominant performance in yet another match by MI!!SAIKA ISHAQUE - REMEMBER THE NAME!!Thank you Jhulu di for unearthing this gem!! What a dominant performance in yet another match by MI!!💙👏🏻SAIKA ISHAQUE - REMEMBER THE NAME!!Thank you Jhulu di for unearthing this gem!!❤️🙏#MIvDC#TATAWPL

poke_mime_afk @Poke_Mime07

Top 3 MVP batters of DC



SAIKA ISHAQUE remember the name🤙

#MIvsDC #WPL2023 #WPLT20 Meg lanning , Shafali varma , JemimahTop 3 MVP batters of DCSAIKA ISHAQUE remember the name🤙 Meg lanning , Shafali varma , Jemimah Top 3 MVP batters of DC SAIKA ISHAQUE remember the name🤙🔥#MIvsDC #WPL2023 #WPLT20

Sush @mehhcricket @CricCrazyJohns All set to come in to indian team @CricCrazyJohns All set to come in to indian team 😍

Notably, Saika Ishaque was roped in by the Mumbai-based franchise for her base price of ₹10 lakh. She has been sensational in the competition so far. With nine wickets from three outings, she is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Saika Ishaque helps MI bundle out DC for just 105 runs

DC won the toss and chose to bat first at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. However, the decision backfired as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 105 runs.

Captain Meg Lanning impressed with the bat, scoring 43 runs off 41 balls. Jemima Rodrigues also chipped in with a valuable 25-run knock. However, the remaining batters failed to make a significant impact.

For MI, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets each, while Pooja Vastrakar bagged a single scalp.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai side have had a fantastic start to their WPL campaign. With two thumping wins in their first two fixtures, they are the table-toppers of the competition.

DC, too, are unbeaten so far in the tournament. Having secured victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz, they are placed second in the WPL points table.

Delhi have a chance of claiming the top spot in the standings by toppling MI in the encounter. However, Mumbai bowlers helped their side take pole position in the match with their dominant performance.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes