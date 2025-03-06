India’s current T20I star and discarded opener join SRH camp ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have joined the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 18th edition of the high-profile tournament is set to begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match.

The current No. 2 ranked batter in T20I cricket, Abhishek, was retained by SRH for INR 14 crore after his breakout 2024 season, during which he accumulated 484 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 204.21, including three fifties.

As the star batter joined the team ahead of the upcoming season, SRH’s official Instagram account shared a video with the caption:

"He’s here, fam. He IS HERE.”

Meanwhile, out-of-favor Indian batter Ishan was acquired by the franchise during the 2025 mega auction for INR 11.25 crore. The southpaw has previously represented Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

With 105 matches to his name, Ishan has scored 2,644 runs, including 16 fifties. As the 26-year-old joined the SRH camp for his debut season with the franchise, they shared a video on Instagram with the caption:

“Our kick, style, and spice is here.”

SRH will kick off their 2025 season campaign with a match against the inaugural season winners, Rajasthan Royals, on March 23.

SRH lost the final of IPL 2024 to Kolkata Knight Riders

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished second on the points table in IPL 2024. They lost Qualifier 1 to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but bounced back to win Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), securing their spot in the final.

Once again facing KKR in the summit clash, SRH batted first and were bowled out for a mere 113. It turned out to be a straightforward win for the Knight Riders, who triumphed by eight wickets with 57 balls to spare.

The Hyderabad-based franchise will be aiming to go one step further in the 2025 season and claim their second title.

