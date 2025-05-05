India's fastest T20 centurion replaces Vansh Bedi in CSK squad for remainder of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Urvil Patel as replacement for injured Vansh Bedi in their squad for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. Vansh has been ruled out due to a ligament tear in the left ankle, as confirmed by the franchise on Monday, May 5.

Ad

Urvil Patel replaces Bedi in CSK's squad. He is a wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat who had slammed the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian, reaching the milestone off just 28 balls in a game against Tripura in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Urvil has played 47 T20 matches and has scored 1162 runs at a strike-rate of 170.38 with two hundreds and four half-centuries. He has been a part of the IPL previously when he was with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2023 but did not play a single game that season.

Ad

Trending

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter now joins CSK for ₹30 lakh. Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out, was signed for ₹55 lakh by Chennai during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he did not play a single game this season and is now out as well.

As Chennai have only three games left this season, it will be interesting to see if Urvil will get a go.

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK's poor season continues as they suffer close defeat to RCB

CSK have failed to turn up this season as they became the first team to be eliminated from the race to make the playoffs. Playing for pride, things could not have gotten any worse for them as they suffered a heart-breaking two-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

Ad

Batting first, RCB posted a solid total of 213/5 on the board. However, Chennai got off to a blazing start in the chase and seemed to be in control throughout. Young Ayush Mhatre scored 94 runs as well while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 77, which are positive signs.

Despite their efforts, they came close to the target but failed to get over the line as RCB snatched a thrilling two-run victory. The loss summed up their campaign this year. They continue to remain at the very bottom of the table with just two wins and nine defeats from 11 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More