"A point to prove after not being retained by MI" - Danish Kaneria on Hardik Pandya's comeback

The last few months have been quite eventful for Team India's talismanic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. He led Gujarat Titans (GT) to a championship triumph in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Pandya also made a fantastic comeback to the national side as well.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria recently pointed out how Hardik Pandya was targeted by many for his underwhelming performances in the T20 World 2021. He suggested that Mumbai Indians (MI) might have released him prior to the IPL 2022 auction because he wasn't fully fit to bowl.

Kaneria stated that Pandya had a point to prove after MI didn't retain him. He highlighted that the 28-year-old was successful in doing so with his superlative performances with bat and ball in the latest season of the cash-rich league.

He said:

"Hardik Pandya had to face a lot of criticism after the T20 World Cup 2021. But he backed himself and made a wonderful comeback. He was handed the responsibility of leading a team in the IPL and had a point to prove after not being retained by MI. GT showed faith in him as he emerged as a top performer for the side."

It is worth mentioning that the talented cricketer made a significant impact in his comeback series against South Africa. He has been appointed captain of Team India for the ongoing Ireland T20Is.

"Ireland batters don't know how to play leg spinners" - Danish Kaneria

The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side secured a decisve seven-wicket victory in the T20I series opener against Ireland on Sunday, June 26 in Dublin. Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors in the rain-hit encounter.

The match had to be reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain. Kaneria lauded Chahal for his wonderful spell with the ball in the game as the crafty spinner conceded just 11 runs from three overs and picked up a crucial wicket.

He opined that the Irish batters aren't good players of spin and they tend to struggle against right-arm leg break bowlers. Kaneria added:

"Yuzvendra Chahal was exceptional with the ball. Whenever there are seam-friendly conditions, a right-arm leg spinner is bound to bring in the mystery element. Also, Ireland batters don't know how to play leg spinners."

Chahal was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance in the 1st T20I. India and Ireland will resume their battle for one-upmanship on Tuesday (June 26) when they lock horns in the 2nd and final T20I of the rubber.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far