[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha reaches Dublin to be with him for Ireland T20Is

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has reached Ireland ahead of the upcoming two-match T20I series against the hosts. The right-hander will have the company of his wife Devisha during the tour.

Suryakumar Yadav shared an adorable video on his Instagram story on Friday as his wife arrived in Dublin ahead of the series opener. The two T20Is are of utmost importance to the player as he makes his comeback to the side after recovering from a forearm injury.

He wrote on his Instagram story:

"And we meet again"

Suryakumar Yadav's comeback after injury

It is worth mentioning that Yadav sustained a forearm injury during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He was ruled out of the recently concluded five-match home T20I series against South Africa because of the same.

The batter has had to miss several games this year due to injuries. He was unable to take part in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka because of a thumb injury. Notably, he also had to sit out of IPL 2022's initial fixtures.

He will return to cricketing action with the Ireland tour. India and Ireland are scheduled to battle it out in two T20Is in Dublin. The opening encounter is set to be played on Sunday, June 26.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as captain for the assignment, while senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will serve as his deputy for the two games.

India vs Ireland 2022 squads

India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young

