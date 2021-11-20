"He will be the most expensive player if he goes into the IPL auction" - Aakash Chopra labels KL Rahul India's best T20 batter

Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul could be the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 auction if he is not retained by the Punjab Kings.

Rahul scored 65 runs off 49 deliveries in the second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi last night. The stylish opener also strung together 117 runs for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma.

While lauding India's opening pair, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was particularly effusive in his praise for KL Rahul. He said:

"Rohit and Rahul, what a tone they have. KL Rahul, I am saying it again - he is India's best T20 batsman. There is no better batter than him. He will be the most expensive player if he goes into the IPL auction, if the ceiling is not fixed because of the draft."

The former India cricketer added that Rahul has exhibited amazing consistency after his failures against Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021. Chopra observed:

"If you see the last five matches, he has scored three-four fifties in that. I know he didn't score against Pakistan and New Zealand, but this player is of a different level."

KL Rahul has struck four half-centuries in India's last five T20Is. His dismissal for 15 in the first T20I against New Zealand was the only time he failed to reach the fifty-run mark in this period.

"The skill level is unbelievable" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's stroke-play

KL Rahul possesses a full array of shots.

Aakash Chopra is in awe of the sublime sixes KL Rahul hits over covers against pacers. He elaborated:

"The six he hits over the covers against the fast bowlers, however fast you may bowl, it is kamaal and lajawab. Of course, I am a KL Rahul fan, you know it already. You should also be his fan because the skill level is unbelievable."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Name a batsman who hits pacers over covers better than KL Rahul. Unreal skills. #IndvNZ Name a batsman who hits pacers over covers better than KL Rahul. Unreal skills. #IndvNZ

The reputed commentator also had a word of praise for Rohit Sharma. Chopra said:

"Rohit Sharma started very slowly; he was going at run-a-ball for the first 20 deliveries. He decided around the 10th over that enough respect has been given. After that, a 16-run over from Mitchell Santner and then another big over. He hits amazing sixes against the short ball."

Rahul and Sharma complemented each other very well. While the former was quick off the blocks, the Indian captain also joined the party once he got his eye in to help the hosts register a comfortable seven-wicket win.

