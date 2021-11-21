"India is going to be ruthless" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the final IND vs NZ T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the final T20I between India and New Zealand to be played at the Eden Gardens tonight. The former India cricketer feels the Rohit Sharma-led side will complete a clean sweep of the series.

Team India go into the last match with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after convincing wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. They will hope to complete a whitewash against the Kiwis, to banish some of the bad memories of their early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2021.

While making his predictions in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Team India would finish the series on a winning note. He elaborated:

"I am still saying India will win, I mean India will win again. India is going to be ruthless because the World Cup's wounds are still fresh. So I don't think they will take the foot off the accelerator. So, I have the full expectation of an Indian win."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels that the Black Caps seamers could be more economical than the Indian fast bowlers. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I feel New Zealand pacers' economy rate will be slightly better than the Indian pacers. Why, I have got no idea. Maybe because Lockie Ferguson will play this game, and he will bowl well."

Lockie Ferguson was replaced by Adam Milne in New Zealand's playing XI in the second T20I. The Kolkata Knight Riders' star performer could make a comeback into the side, considering that the latter was taken to the cleaners in the last game.

"More than 90 runs will be scored in the powerplay overs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the top order of both sides could have a good time.

Aakash Chopra believes the powerplay overs would see a decent number of runs being scored. He predicted:

"More than 90 runs will be scored in the powerplay overs. That means both teams will again hit a lot. Whoever opens, the bowlers will be hit a lot. Probably there will be even more dew here than in Ranchi."

The 44-year-old also reckons that quite a few big shots might be struck on the smallish Kolkata ground. Aakash Chopra explained:

"I feel more than eight sixes will be hit in this match; 10 or 12 can also be hit. The Eden Gardens ground is slightly small; it is not as big as Ranchi. There are chances of sixes raining here."

Rohit Sharma Trends™ @TrendsRohit



Chris Gayle - 553 (551 Innings)

Shahid Afridi - 476 (508 Innings)

Rohit Sharma - 450 (404 Innings)

Brendon McCullum - 398 (474 Innings)

Martin Guptill - 365 (379 Innings)



@ImRo45 #RohitSharma Most Sixes In International Cricket :Chris Gayle - 553 (551 Innings)Shahid Afridi - 476 (508 Innings)Rohit Sharma - 450 (404 Innings)Brendon McCullum - 398 (474 Innings)Martin Guptill - 365 (379 Innings) Most Sixes In International Cricket :Chris Gayle - 553 (551 Innings)Shahid Afridi - 476 (508 Innings)Rohit Sharma - 450 (404 Innings)Brendon McCullum - 398 (474 Innings)Martin Guptill - 365 (379 Innings)@ImRo45 #RohitSharma

A total of 14 sixes were hit in the second T20I in Ranchi, with Team India smashing nine of them. Rohit Sharma, who hit five maximums, also became the first Indian batter to cross the 450-sixes mark in international cricket.

