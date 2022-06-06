"If he gets out for a run-a-ball 25, we'd say that he played like Manish Pandey" - RP Singh on KL Rahul's batting in T20s 

Former India pacer RP Singh recently pointed out that KL Rahul is a technically sound batter who knows how to pace his innings in T20 cricket. He mentioned how the batter is aware of the game situation and will accelerate accordingly.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, RP Singh suggested that if Rahul doesn't get dismissed after a run-a-ball knock, he will go on to up the ante in the latter stages. He believes that this is what makes him different from Manish Pandey, who tends to throw his wicket away after getting set.

He said:

"KL Rahul is technically very sound. He has game-awareness as he picks the bowlers against whom he can take chances on a given day. If he gets out for a run-a-ball 25, we'd say that he played like Manish Pandey does. But he ticks all the boxes because he protects his wicket and knows when to accelerate."

In the same video, Parthiv Patel also stated that KL Rahul is the type of batter who can go on to score big runs despite starting slow. He opined that the 30-year-old is a good reader of the game and it positively impacts his performance as a batter.

He explained:

"KL Rahul is the only player who can score a century in 20 overs despite starting slowly. If you are able to score 100 runs off 60 balls, it means that you've read the game well and know how to pace your innings."

Rahul will next be seen in action in the upcoming five-match home T20I series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on June 9. He has been named captain for the white-ball assignment in the absence of full-time skipper Rohit Sharma.

"You won't see KL Rahul hit unorthodox shots that often" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel added that Rahul doesn't rely too much on unorthodox strokes. He highlighted that the right-hander prefers to play proper cricketing shots even in the shortest format of the game.

The former wicketkeeper reckoned that the player has a strong defensive technique and his attacking shots are also an extension of the same. Patel stated:

"You won't see KL Rahul hit unorthodox shots that often. He plays pure cricketing shots and it's all an extension of his defense. From his defense to his drive and its extension over the covers."

It is worth mentioning that Rahul showcased stunning form with the bat in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He mustered 616 runs from 16 games and finished as the highest run-getter for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this year's cash-rich league.

