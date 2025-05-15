India women's squad for England tour announced, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead both ODI and T20I sides

Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the captain of the India women's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of England. The Women in Blue will travel to England to take on the hosts in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series, starting from June 28.

While Smriti Mandhana was named Harmanpreet's deputy in both squads, there were a few players who featured in only one of them. Most notable amongst these was top-order batter Shafali Verma, who was named only in the T20 squad, and omitted from the ODIs. Verma has not played an ODI for India since October 2024.

Wicketkeepers Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia made it to both teams, as did all-rounders Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and batter Harleen Deol. Sharma has emerged as a vital cog in the Indian wheel alongside Harmanpreet and Mandhana, and has rightfully earned her spot.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who is a top-order batter by trade but can also be used as a floater, has made it to both teams, as has medium-fast bowler Arundhati Reddy. Tejal Hasabnis and Pratika Rawal, meanwhile, were selected only for the one-day leg of the white-ball tour.

India's ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

India’s T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

India won tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa

Most recently, India emerged as the winners of an ODI tri-nation series that included Sri Lanka and South Africa. In the final, played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India defeated Sri Lanka by a whopping margin of 97 runs.

Batting first, India put up a massive total of 342-7 on the board, thanks largely to opener Smriti Mandhana's 116, which came off just 101 balls. Harleen Deol (47), Harmanpreet Kaur (41) and Jemimah Rodrigues (44) also contributed with the bat.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 245 in 48 overs, despite skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scoring with 51 off 66 deliveries. Off-spinner Sneh Rana was the wrecker-in-chief for India with figures of 4-38 while Amanjot Kaur assisted her with 3-54.

