Indian cricket team could play overseas series in Sri Lanka

The Indian cricket team's return to field depends on the government's directives

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to almost all cricketing fixtures across the globe. Apart from the bilateral series' getting a hit, mega-events like the IPL also bore the brunt of the worldwide restrictions necessitated by the crisis. Even the fate of the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year hangs in the balance.

Due to the lockdown enforced in most countries, including India, BCCI postponed IPL 2020 indefinitely until further notice on April 15. However, sports, in general, has seen a glimmer of hope through sporting personalities returning to practise in different parts of Europe and with the Bundesliga resuming in Germany this weekend. Such progress has also seen a reconsideration of the Indian cricket team's bilateral series commitments like the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that BCCI, apart from looking for a possible IPL 2020 window, may also look forward to playing the bilateral series only if the two nations followed their country's directive about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhumal explained that nothing can be guaranteed as cricket boards do not want to speculate about things four to five months in advance. He insisted that the health of the players and officials involved was the top priority in these testing times and it won't be compromised with at any cost.

“It depends entirely on government directives and also the travel restrictions which have been put in place to tackle the COVID-19 situation. We cannot confirm about a series in Sri Lanka two months prior or in Australia six to seven months in advance because the situation might change drastically... For any cricket to happen, the health of the players and officials will be of utmost priority and the Board will striclty adhere to the government policies to ensure a safe return of the sport."

Indian cricket team's preparation during the lockdown

Will the Indian cricket team players come together for a training session anytime soon?

Dhumal recently explained how the members of the Indian cricket team were practising while being home quarantined. He spoke about the in-house techniques for players to maintain their fitness.

He added that skill-based training at local stadiums and isolation camps for the members of the Indian cricket team were some of the options being looked at by the BCCI when the travel restrictions get reduced.

"As of now, the coaching and support staff members are working with the players in planning out in-house techniques to keep players physically and mentally fit."