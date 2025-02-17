“Indian cricketers shouldn’t be allowed” - Dinesh Karthik’s massive statement on overseas leagues ahead of IPL 2025

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has opined that active Indian players should keep prioritizing the Indian Premier League (IPL), backing the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) policy regarding the same. As per the current regulations, Indian players can only compete in overseas leagues after announcing retirement from all forms of cricket in the country.

Several players from India, who are not in the scheme of things due to intense competition or age, have announced their retirement to pursue opportunities overseas.

A prime example is Dinesh Karthik himself, who retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket in 2024 to become the first Indian player to partake in the SA20 League. He played for the Paarl Royals in the recently concluded 2025 season, scoring 130 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 121.49.

Another recent example is Robin Uthappa, who retired in 2022 to play in the International League T20 (ILT20) in 2023.

There are not many high-profile Indian players who have played in overseas leagues, but Karthik could prove to be a trendsetter and a benchmark for players who wish to pursue a similar route after parting ways with Indian cricket.

“I am a big believer that the IPL should be the crown jewel for the BCCI. It is at the moment. The IPL is the crown jewel of world cricket. For that to maintain their status quo as No. 1, I believe Indian cricketers shouldn't be allowed to play in overseas leagues unless they are retired,” Karthik told the reporters at the SA20 (via India Today).

He added:

"The players can take their call, because if they feel they are done with IPL, they can move on to other leagues. I completely stand along with the BCCI on that front."

Karthik is still involved in the IPL, but not as a player. After retiring from the competition, he joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coaching staff as batting coach and mentor.

"I think there is enough and more in India in terms of competition" - Dinesh Karthik on Indian cricket being a better opportunity for youngsters compared to overseas leagues

There has been an argument for young players to be allowed in overseas leagues for exposure and experience. However, barring the red-ball County Championship in England, active Indian players do not have any involvement with any overseas competition.

Dinesh Karthik believes there are enough competitions in India to help the youngsters. In the same press conference, Karthik said:

“I agree you can always argue, asking 'should youngsters be given an opportunity (to play in overseas leagues)?' But I think there is enough and more in India in terms of competition and ways of being secure financially. The IPL is a great platform. There is good domestic cricket and all the state franchise leagues as well that's happening right now as we speak."

Karthik played all matches for the Paarl Royals in the 2025 edition, but the franchise missed out on the finals after losing Qualifier 1 and 2 against the MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, respectively. The team were dominant at home, winning all their games at Boland Park, and finished second on the points table.

