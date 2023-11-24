Indian pacer Navdeep Saini gets married to girlfriend Swati Asthana

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Swati Asthana and shared the news on his official Instagram handle. The 30-year-old, born in Haryana, debuted for India in T20Is in 2019.

Swati is a fashion, travel, and lifetime vlogger with a YouTube channel based on her Instagram account. She has over 80,000 followers on Instagram.

Saini sought the blessings of everyone and wrote on his Instagram:

"With you, everyday is a day of love. Today, we decided on forever. Seeking all your blessings and love as we start a new chapter of our life."

Navdeep Saini received congratulatory messages from fellow Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Mohsin Khan, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

The pacer was last seen in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). His side, Delhi, was eliminated in the semi-final against Punjab, with Saini enduring disappointing figures of 0/32 in three overs. Saini picked up only four wickets in seven games of the tournament.

Saini was part of the Rest of India (ROI) side that won the Irani Cup in October.

Following an excellent 2019 IPL season, Saini has struggled in the competition, playing only six games over the last three years. He picked up three wickets in two matches in the 2023 season for the Rajasthan Royals.

What happened when Navdeep Saini last played a Test match for India?

Indian players pose after their famous victory in Australia

Navdeep Saini's last match in Test cricket for India is arguably one of the nation's most memorable outings. It was the final Test of the tour of Australia in 2021 and a depleted Indian side overcame all odds to script a remarkable turnaround.

The 30-year-old was part of the playing XI for the final two Tests primarily due to several players being out with injury. With the series nodded at one apiece, Saini picked up four wickets on his debut in the drawn third Test at the SCG.

Despite bowling sparingly without any success in the final Test in Brisbane, Saini was part of the side that recorded one of India's best wins in history. Chasing an improbable 328 in the final innings, the Asian giants won by three wickets, thanks to brilliant contributions from Shubman Gill (91), Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and Rishabh Pant (89*).

Saini was at the non-striker's end when Pant smashed the winning runs for India to complete the 2-1 series victory.

While he has been on the fringes for selection in red-ball cricket, the 30-year-old has not played a single game since the famous Brisbane Test.