IPL 2021: "People shouldn't be too critical about his dismissals"- Gautam Gambhir on Ruturaj Gaikwad's recent struggles against short balls 

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has had his say on Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's recent struggles against quick short ball deliveries in the IPL. He asked people not to get too critical about the 24-year old's pattern of dismissals.

Gaikwad, who has been in terrific form with the bat throughout the season, looked vulnerable while playing a pull shot. In his last two matches, bowlers got the better of the CSK opener while delivering a bouncer.

During Match 50 of the IPL 2021 between CSK and DC, Nortje banged in short against the right-hander, where he ended up in a poor position and lobbed the ball towards mid-wicket for a simple catch.

In CSK's consequent game against the Punjab Kings, Gaikwad looked awkward in the first over against Shami's bumper and eventually fell to a bouncer from Arshdeep Singh. He was late into the pull shot and, the ball popped off the top edge.

"It is too early to judge him" - Gautam Gambhir defends Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gautam Gambhir, while speaking with ESPNCricinfo, discussed Gaikwad's recent fashion of dismissals and expressed that it's too early to judge whether the 24-year old struggles against quick bouncers. He said that if a player gives his wicket away while playing a cover-drive - he doesn't leave playing that shot.

The 39-year old opined that:

"Look, it's very early to judge. If a batter gives away his wicket while playing a cover drive - he doesn't leave playing that shot. It's a T20 format, so sometimes you have to take on the short ball. Gaikwad has batted spectacularly throughout the tournament and he just has to be positive against the three brilliant pacers of the Delhi Capitals. People shouldn't be too critical about his dismissals against short balls."

It will be interesting to see how Gaikwad will use his grit and tenacity to tackle the extreme pace of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

"If a side has this much depth in their batting, they can use floaters." - Gautam Gambhir on CSK's batting lineup

It is fair to say that the Dhoni-led side has got the deepest batting lineup in the whole tournament this season. The Men in Yellow lineup is usually comprised of five specialist batters, along with three world-class all-rounders in Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

தல ViNo MSD 4.0🤘 @KillerViNoo7 When it comes to consistency No one comes close to @ChennaiIPL 💥My Man @msdhoni just only one season failed to make CSK playoffs 11 OUT of 12 Seasons 🥵Dream it's a dream Consistency For Others.. IPL RULERS 🔥 When it comes to consistency No one comes close to @ChennaiIPL 💥My Man @msdhoni just only one season failed to make CSK playoffs 11 OUT of 12 Seasons 🥵Dream it's a dream Consistency For Others.. IPL RULERS 🔥 https://t.co/AdR5npUzpP

The likes of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, who can also hit the ball a long way, bats at number 9 and 10 in the side. Josh Hazlewood is the only player in the CSK lineup who is not renowned for his batting abilities.

While previewing today's match, Gambhir suggested that if a side has batting depth like CSK, they could use floaters as well. He said:

Also Read

"CSK bats too deep. You can't say that Jadeja should bat ahead of MSD. But if the situation demands that, MS will surely take that call. But ultimately, if a side has this much depth in the batting, they can use floaters."

In the last four encounters between the sides, DC have got the upper hand, winning all of them. But CSK are well known for handling pressure games the best. It will be gripping to see which team will first stamp their foot into the finals of the Indian Premier League 2021. Qualifier 1 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited by Rohit Mishra