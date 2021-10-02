IPL 2021: "David Warner would've been kicking himself after watching Morgan's performances" - Ajay Jadeja 

IPL 2021: Warner vs Morgan, 5 successful foreign captains" height="800" width="800" />

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja recently joked that David Warner would have been fuming after watching Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan's dismal performances during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021.

Warner, who plies his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021, has had a season to forget so far. During the first leg of the competition, the Australian was dropped from the side courtesy of his poor run of form and Bairstow's terrific displays.

However, due to the unavailability of the Englishman for the UAE leg of the IPL, Warner walked into the starting lineup with a point to prove. Unfortunately for Warner, his form once again let him down and SRH eventually dropped him from the side.

Warner isn't the only player who has been dismal during the ongoing IPL. Eoin Morgan, the KKR skipper, has also been enduring a poor run of form. So far in 11 innings, the England white-ball captain has only scored 109 runs at a poor average of 10.90.

However, it will be difficult for KKR to drop Eoin Morgan from the side like Warner, as he was bought by the franchise for the sole purpose of captainship. The 35-year-old is regarded as a specialist captain in the modern white-ball game.

While speaking with Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja jokingly compared the state of affairs between the two foreign players, Warner and Morgan and said:

"After watching Morgan's performance and his numbers, David Warner would have been kicking himself. He (Warner) would have felt bad and said, 'Look at Morgan's poor numbers.'"

"He knows his game inside out" - Ajay Jadeja expects Morgan to do well in IPL 2021

Despite Morgan's struggles with the bat at the moment, Ajay Jadeja has backed the Irishman to do well for his side in the future. He feels that Morgan is just one clean hit away from regaining his form back. Jadeja said:

"I hope for KKR that Morgan does well in the near future. He's tried and tested, the captain of the England team, knows his game inside out and has a sense of cricket."

Morgan's latest failure came against the Punjab Kings when he was trapped plumb LBW by a Mohammed Shami delivery during Friday's game. No matter how terrible Morgan's form may be at the moment, his past performances are a testament to the dangerous batsman he can be.

