Shane Watson comments on what makes MS Dhoni special 

Former Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson was in awe of CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Australian opined that Dhoni's ability to bring the best out of his players makes him special.

The former Australian all-rounder plied his trade for the Chennai-based franchise from 2018 to 2020. Watson lifted the IPL trophy in his first season under MS Dhoni and the right-handed opener was also Man of the Match in the 2018 IPL finals.

The Yellow franchise will play their ninth IPL final when they clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-octane encounter at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Watson credited CSK skipper MS Dhoni for bringing a winning mentality to his bunch of players.

While interacting on 'The Super Kings Show', Watto praised 'Thala MSD' for getting the best out of his players and creating so many match-winners. Here's what the Australian had to say about the veteran MS Dhoni:

"MS Dhoni just knows how to be able to continue to bring the environment together and just the best out of the players around them. That's the reason why CSK has always had all these different match winners. It hasn't just been one or two players that have stood out. He knows how to allow people to get out of their own."

"When the team needed him the most, the great man just stood up" - Watson on Dhoni's contributions

CSK are in the IPL 2021 final after beating the Delhi Capitals.

Watson also applauded Dhoni for his blistering cameo against DC, which helped his side to book a slot in the 2021 IPL final. While chasing the target of 173 runs in Qualifier 2, CSK went off the track in the middle overs and lost four wickets in the space of just 30 runs.

With 24 runs still needed in 11 deliveries, skipper MSD stepped into the middle. His vintage knock of 18 runs in just six balls helped his side cruise to the 2021 IPL final. Watson commended Dhoni for delivering when the team needed him the most. He said:

"And, yes, CSK haven't been reliant on MS to score the runs that he's had in the past. But when the team needed him the most, the great man just stood up as he has so many times in the past. And that for me, is the absolute beauty of him as a leader and also as a cricketer to see that human element of just the great man of delivering when the team needed him the most in that qualifier."

It remains to be seen whether Dhoni will lift the coveted IPL Trophy for the fourth time in his career or whether Morgan's side will equal CSK's record of becoming champions three times.

