IPL 2021: "Kind of changes that Punjab Kings are making is beyond my comprehension" - Aakash Chopra 

Aakash Chopra has opined that he is unable to understand the kind of changes Punjab Kings are making in their lineup during the 14th edition of the IPL 2021.

Punjab Kings have continued to falter in the crucial moments of their matches throughout this season. It's a cause for worry, especially with their continuous line-up changes, which has left them with less assurance but more uncertainty.

While having a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the former Indian cricketer criticized PBKS' constant changes to their starting XI. Chopra said:

"They(PBKS) have already made 21 changes in 10 matches. And not all of these changes have been due to unavailability or injuries. I think they have put axe on their own foot. The kind of changes Punjab Kings are making is way beyond my comprehension. It rarely makes sense."

Chopra surprised by the exclusion of Shah Rukh Khan from the PBKS starting XI

Akash Chopra also questioned the Punjab franchise's decision to replace their fast bowler Jhye Richardson with a spinner in Adil Rashid. It came despite PBKS having Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, and Harpreet Brar in their ranks. Chopra said:

"Why to pick Adil Rashid then? You had M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, and Harpreet Brar.. so when your two fast bowlers left why did they pick Rashid? Despite Bishnoi performed really well during the first half of the tournament. So i was really surprised when they benched Bishnoi in the first match. You played Fabian Allen against RR but did not give him a single over and dropped him in the following match."

Chopra also pondered over the exclusion of Shah Rukh Khan from the starting XI, who performed exceptionally well during Phase 1 of the IPL 2021. The 26-year old provided much-needed strength to Punjab's lower order by scoring 107 runs at an impressive average of 21.

Punjab have relied heavily on their openers to do the scoring, with their middle-order failing to handle the pressure in crunch time. They will meet Mumbai Indians today in Abu Dhabi, which is going to be a crucial encounter for both sides, as they are eyeing a place in the top 4.

