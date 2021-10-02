IPL 2021: "Let's hope that he finds his form" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rajasthan Royals persisting with Riyan Parag 

Sanjay Manjrekar 'frustrated' With RR Franchise; Asks Logic Behind Playing Riyan Parag" height="438" width="768" />

The continuous backing of Riyan Parag by the Rajasthan Royals despite his substandard form during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 has been a talking point among cricket analysts.

Former cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has also stated his displeasure over RR's decision to back the player.

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar jokingly said that it may be in the constitution of RR to play the 19-year-old all-rounder in every match. He said:

"What I'm feeling now is that it is written in the constitution of Rajasthan to play him (Parag) in every match of the IPL. Let's hope that he finds his form, which will help his team's middle-order to increase the strike rate."

The Assam-born all-rounder is having a season to forget so far. Batting at lower-order for his side, Parag has only been able to manage 93 runs with a poor average of 11.62 in 10 innings of the IPL 2021.

The top-order of Rajasthan Royals have contributed to 59 percent of the side's total runs in the ongoing season of the IPL. Their top three batsmen have managed to score runs at a strike rate of 141 with an average of 32. Meanwhile, their middle-order has an average of below 18.5 with a lesser strike rate of 119.

While shedding some light on the batting issues in the RR, Manjrekar opined that a lack of confidence may be a factor in misfiring the side's middle-order. Manjrekar said:

"Confidence may be the issue for the middle-order of RR. Lomror has looked good in Phase 2. Livingston and Tewatia hasn't done anything significant with the bat as of yet. I can't see any issues with the side's opening pair."

Manjrekar feels RR didn't help Liam Livingston by demoting him in the match against RCB

Liam Livingston, who was in superb touch during the Hundred in England, has not lived up to the hype as of yet, scoring a mere 36 runs in his four matches in the ongoing season.

Knowing how lethal the right-hander can be, Manjrekar feels that he should be given another opportunity in the side. Livingston, who is usually a top-order batsman, was demoted to the No. 5 position during the clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Manjrekar said:

"The side didn't help Livingston's confidence and his chances of scoring by demoting him in the match against RCB. He should be given another chance."

Ahead of today's clash against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Manjrekar also discussed the place of underperforming Chris Morris in the starting XI and added:

"If Shamsi comes in, in the place of Morris, then RR will have a game-changing spinner in the team. Tewatia is perhaps playing in this side due to his bowling ability, but his batting hasn't been useful for the side yet. But if Rajasthan persists with Morris, then they should use more of Morris as a batter."

Following their defeat against the RCB in their last match, RR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs are extremely slim. They will look to give CSK a run for their money when both sides will clash in Match 47 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

