IPL 2021: "Rajasthan Royals is a very frustrating franchise for me" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has said that he has been left frustrated by the Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since their triumph in the competition's inaugural season in 2008.

The Rajasthan Royals have failed to replicate their heroics since the first edition of the competition. They have mostly ended up in the bottom half of the league table. Since their triumphant campaign in 2008, Rajasthan Royals have made the IPL playoffs only thrice.

The 56-year old Manjrekar posted a video on his official Instagram account while previewing the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. He slammed RR for not showing the mentality of a champion team, saying:

"Rajasthan is a very frustrating franchise for me because after that title that they had won, right at the start of the Indian T20 League, after that they haven't been the champion material."

Manjrekar also suggested that Rajasthan Royals should be sceptical about having too many English players in their squad. They have been dealt a huge blow, as their three star English players - Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes - are unavailable for the second half of IPL 2021. Manjrekar said:

''You've got to understand that they are missing': Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Buttler. But I think there is a lesson for Rajasthan to be a bit sceptical about having too many English players in their squad because they tend to sort of miss the IPL more than other nationality players for various reasons.

I've failed to understand how Rajasthan Royals' Shivam Dube is continually left out: Sanjay Manjrekar

Shivam Dube hasn't played a game in the second half of IPL 2021.

Shivam Dube hasn't got a look-in, despite the continued failures of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia for the Rajasthan Royals. Parag and Tewatia have not made any significant contributions for the team this season, especially in the second leg of IPL 2021.

Sanjay Manjrekar said in this regard:

"And one thing that I have failed to understand is how Shivam Dube is getting continuously left out and how Riyan Parag gets to play every game for Rajasthan. So, those are the things about Rajasthan that I don't understand."

However, the 56-year old praised Rajasthan Royals' batting all-rounder Mahipal Lomror for his clean hitting and handy left-arm spin during the second half of the competition. He also expects Chris Morris, the big-money signing of Rajasthan Royals, to raise his game after he went wicketless in the last two matches.

Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"As far as RR is concerned, the good thing is that Mahipal Lomror seems to be coming of age - his batting confidence has spilled into his bowling. Sanju Samson is looking terrific. Morris, though, has to raise his game. Also, Tewatia could be used more."

Kumar Sangakkara will expect his troops to perform as a unit rather than rely on individual brilliance in their upcoming 'Royals derby' against RCB in Dubai on Wednesday.

