Sanjay Manjrekar reckons CSK might triumph against RCB in today's IPL clash.  

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the Chennai Super Kings might come on top in their clash today (September 24) against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It will be engrossing to watch the two megastars of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, go up against each other. CSK will head into the encounter with a crucial victory over MI. RCB, on the other hand, would like to forget their last outing against the KKR. They suffered a heavy defeat in the first match of the second half of the Indian Premier League 2021.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Sanjay Manjrekar shared a preview video for the match between CSK and RCB from his official Instagram account. The clip was captioned:

"Bangalore vs Chennai Preview. Presented by @DafanewsIndia. Check out Dafa News here: https://t.me/dafanews888. Chennai is heading into the clash as favorites after their fighting display in the last game. #dafanewsindia"

You can find Manjrekar's video below:

While previewing the matchup, Manjrekar praised CSK for their batting depth and multiple bowling options. He opined:

"A good matchup. It's one of those high-profile games in the Indian Premier League but it's not just the rustiness that we saw from RCB, overall CSK looks a better team. They have a lot of batting depth and a lot of bowling options as well. So yeah, I think that Chennai might triumph but who knows, we have to wait for the action."

The 46-year old also warned CSK batters about their inability to adapt to the pitch during their previous clash, especially Suresh Raina. Manjrekar said:

"Couple of players in Chennai need to really come to terms with the pace and bounce on the pitches we're going to have. And you know how Mumbai went on Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu, who were slightly intimidated with the short-ball stuff. Bangalore has that quick attack for these two guys. They have to raise their game."

During the clash with Mumbai Indians, Suresh Raina looked intimidated by the short deliveries from Boult and Milne. He eventually threw his wicket after playing a wild shot and handing a catch to Rahul Chahar at point.

Manjrekar feels RCB are still reliant on Kohli, Ab de Villiers, and Maxwell

Manjrekar elucidated that the big difference between CSK and RCB is the heavy dependence of RCB on their trio of Kohli, De Villiers, and Maxwell.

He opined that the CSK batters have more ability and are not dependant on a specific batsman. Manjrekar said:

"The big difference in Bangalore and Chennai is when you look at the batters of Chennai, there is a more ability there. RCB, despite having depth on paper, still have to rely heavily on Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell. So it is very important for these guys to fire."

Also Read

So far, RCB and CSK have clashed on 28 occasions in the cash-rich league, with Chennai winning 18 times. RCB have won 9 games, while one match had no result.

It will be an interesting affair as both sides are eyeing up their qualification spots for the playoffs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy