IPL 2021: "It's not an irrelevant encounter" - Gautam Gambhir about today's clash between RCB and SRH

Gautam Gambhir has said today's clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad does have an important significance in IPL 2021.

SRH, who are already out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, will play against RCB, who are in third place in the points table. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir previewed the aforementioned match of the IPL 2021. He said that it isn't going to be an irrelevant encounter by any means. He mentioned that the Virat Kohli-led side would like to solidify their place inside the top two by winning their remaining two matches. The 39-year old said:

"It's not an irrelevant match. This is because it's extremely important for RCB. They will know how crucial it is to finish in the top 2. Primarily for the reason, even if you slip up in qualifier 1, you would still have that one extra opportunity to reach the finals of the competition. Whereas, if any side finishes in third or fourth position, all their two months of hard work can be wasted easily."

Bangalore can seasl a top-two finish in IPL 2021 standings

Gambhir also mentioned that the Bangalore franchise now has a massive opportunity to finish in the top two.If RCB win their next two matches, which are against SRH and DC respectively - they would have 20 points to their name.

"And they now have an opening as well. The other day, CSK lost to the DC, and now RCB only need to win their remaining two matches. Yes, the net run rate might come into play, but Bangalore now have a space and an opening. Moreover, the way they are playing right now, they would definitely hope to finish in the top two."

Also Read

As far as the Hyderabad-based franchise is concerned, their last worst IPL campaign came in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. They had managed to secure only two victories in that campaign.

The Kane Williamson-led side, who also have only a couple of wins to their name in 12 matches this season, are close to matching that record. They will head into Abu Dhabi to give Royal Challengers Bangalore a run for their money. Their last match in IPL 2021 is against MI.

Edited by Diptanil Roy