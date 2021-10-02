IPL 2021: "I do believe that Boult is a slight danger for Mumbai Indian" - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Trent Boult play in the final? Rohit Sharma gives injury update | Cricket - Hindustan Times" height="354" width="630" />

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult could be a slight danger for his side. He also indicated it wouldn't be a surprise if the Mumbai franchise chooses to replace Boult with his fellow countryman Adam Milne for their upcoming clash with Delhi Capitals.

During the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Kiwi hasn't been very successful with the ball, especially in the powerplay. Since last year, his bowling average during the powerplay has drastically increased from 15.12 to 42.0 runs conceded per wicket.

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar had his say regarding the left-arm pacer. He opined:

''Boult's got clean action, he's a pure bowler, gets it up there, but if the ball is coming a little slow, things can get out of hand. I do believe he's a slight danger for Mumbai Indians on the big nights. Adam Milne was dropped for Coulter-Nile and if they want to go with Milne to replace Trent Boult, it won't be such a big surprise."

Since the resumption of the cash-rich league in the UAE, Boult has picked up just three wickets in four matches with a high average of 35.0.

Manjrekar feels the main reason for underperforming displays by Boult would be because of a decline in his bowling speed. He shed some light on the similarity of speed between Boult and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and said:

"There are some similarity between him and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who have lost a bit of pace. The fastest ball that Trent Boult bowled in the game when I paid attention to his speeds, was of 134kmph. And that is Deepak Chahar's speed. So that may have been one of the reason for his failure."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"I would play the guy that I feel looks the most confident in the nets" - Dale Steyn on whether MI should go with Milne or Boult

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn emphasized the Mumbai Indians to go with a player who looks comfortable during the net session for their upcoming encounter against the Delhi Capitals. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Steyn said:

"I would play the guy I feel looks the most confident in the nets. Often when you're in the nets, it's a great place to tell because you're not always playing, it's a great place to tell as a batter like who you feel is gonna be better in the match."

The 38-year old South African also praised Milne for his performances during the Hundred and opined that it would be a like-for-like replacement if Mumbai chose to swap Boult with Milne.

Also Read

"So for now Mumbai has gone with Boult, but Milne has bowled beautifully. I watched him bowl in the hundred and he was superb. He could be a match-for-match replacement if they want to do that."

If Rohit Sharma persists with Boult in today's match, it would be interesting to watch him take on the Delhi Capitals, a side Boult loves to play against. The Kiwi speedster was the Man of the Match when the two sides locked horns in the final of the IPL 2020.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far