Indian star pacer recovers from injury and joins IPL 2025 camp ahead of RR vs LSG match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has recovered from injury and has joined his franchise's camp at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Lucknow will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next game on Saturday, April 19.

The speedster, who was out of action, checked in on Tuesday (April 15) night and is likely to play against RR in LSG's upcoming fixture. His return was delayed, but Yadav joining the squad now comes as a boost for the team halfway through the tournament.

The franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle, welcoming the pacer. He was seen getting off a car, all smiles, and entering the team hotel looking fit.

"⚡ 𝐌𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐊 ⚡ 𝐘𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐕 ⚡ 𝐈𝐒 ⚡ 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 ⚡," the post was captioned.

Watch the video posted by LSG below -

Mayank Yadav was retained by the team ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for a handsome amount of ₹11 crore. He last played a competitive match in 2024 in a T20I against Bangladesh. With Shardul Thakur leading the pace attack currently, this is a significant boost for the side that strengthens their bowling unit.

LSG aim to return to winning ways against RR

Meanwhile, LSG will be keen to return to winning ways against RR in their next match. They suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing at home.

Despite several injury concerns, Lucknow have had a decent campaign so far. They lost two out of their first three games but bounced back to win all their next three matches. Their three-match winning streak came to an end against Chennai.

Having played exactly half of their league stage matches, they have eight points with four wins and three defeats. They are at a crucial juncture now, with the tournament getting more intense with each passing game and the remaining fixtures becoming all the more important.

In such a scenario, they will hope for Mayank Yadav to remain fit and play as many games as possible from this point. Even last season, he played only four matches due to injury concerns, but impressed by picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.98.

