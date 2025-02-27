Indian T20I opener spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma was seen at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, February 27, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The left-hander batter was recently in Dubai to attend the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan, played on February 23.

Abhishek Sharma was also seen with former Pakistan legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar in Dubai. He displayed brilliant form in the recent home T20I series against England, scoring 279 runs from five games at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.68.

The 24-year-old was seen posing for pictures with a few fans at the Mumbai airport, dressed in casual attire. However, it is unknown as to where the star batter was headed.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Abhishek Sharma will be gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, which begins on March 22. He was also recently seen practicing at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali.

Abhishek Sharma's performance in IPL so far

Abhishek Sharma was retained by the SunRisers Hyderabad for an impressive sum of ₹14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He played a key role in their run to the final last year.

The dynamic left-hander slammed 484 runs from 16 games at an average of 32.26 at a strike rate of 204.21. They lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

Looking at his overall record in the IPL, Abhishek has played 63 matches in the cash-rich league so far. He has accumulated 1377 runs from 61 innings at an average of 25.50 and strike rate of 155.24. The left-hander has seven fifties but is yet to score a century in the IPL, with a top score of an unbeaten 75.

He made his IPL debut in 2018 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). However, he moved to the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2019 and has been an integral part of the team ever since.

As they aim to go the extra mile this time around, Hyderabad will bank on Abhishek to continue his stellar form which he displayed in the T20I series against England.

