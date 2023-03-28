"Indians will get more opportunities now" - Aakash Chopra on the 'Impact Player' rule in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the 'Impact Player' rule in IPL 2023 will provide more opportunities for Indian players.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will allow teams to substitute one of their players during the game. However, the incoming player can only be an Indian unless the team had only three overseas players in their initial XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the 'Impact Player' rule is great news for Indian players, stating:

"It is a platinum jubilee for the Indians because Indians will get more opportunities now. Overseas players will remain four only but eight Indians will play in a game of the IPL, which was not the case earlier, as only seven used to get to play."

The former Indian opener gave Prabhsimran Singh's example to illustrate how the rule could benefit the uncapped Indians in particular, explaining:

"The uncapped Indians will gain. Let's talk about Punjab. You might ask Prabhsimran Singh to open in the second innings and go and hit sixes. If it works, it's fine, or else no problem. Similarly, you can play an uncapped Indian bowler, who you were generally unable to give chances to."

Chopra also cited the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) example to explain how the rule will benefit the franchise. He pointed out that Aiden Markram and Co. can now use all four of their frontline Indian seamers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi - in a match, which they might not have been able to do otherwise.

"The change can happen in the first innings too in extraordinary circumstances" - Aakash Chopra

Umran Malik and Abdul Samad can be 'Impact Player' options for SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted how the 'Impact Player' rule can be used in the first innings as well if the batting side suffers a collapse, elaborating:

"The change can happen in the first innings too in extraordinary circumstances. Assume CSK get to bat first, you didn't keep Mukesh Chowdhary in the XI and you went in with six or seven batters but you become 25/5."

"It wouldn't happen with Chennai but just in case it happens, you will sacrifice the additional bowler and try to at least put runs on the board. So you will remove one of the batters from the top and you can play another batter in place of him in the same innings."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the team fielding first can replace one of their bowlers as well if required, observing:

"Similarly, if you get to bowl first and you played six bowlers in your team but two of them concede 50 runs in two overs. Then you will say that you are not able to manage. So you will remove one bowler and get another new bowler to get the job done."

However, Chopra concluded by acknowledging that the rule will benefit some teams more than others. He pointed out that sides that didn't focus on their Indian contingent are going to struggle.

