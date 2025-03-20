"Insaan ke shareer mein rhino ki power hai" - Jitesh Sharma's massive praise for RCB teammate during practice match ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma heaped massive praise on his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Romario Shepherd during a practice match ahead of the IPL 2025. They will begin their campaign in the season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22.

RCB posted a video showing glimpses of their practice match on X (formerly Twitter). Romario was seen playing a big shot as Jitesh praised him while sitting outside.

"Insaan ke shareer mein rhino ki power hai. Aise power toh maine bohot kam logo mai dekha hai (His body has the power of a rhino. I have seen such power in very few people)," he said.

Romario himself said he plays an attacking game and is the 'rhino' of the team.

"I have the attacking nature and I have the strength. So I guess I am the rhino in the team," he said.

The squad was divided into two teams, one led by Rajat Patidar and the other by Jitesh himself. It turned out to be a high-scoring contest as both teams scored over 200 runs each.

RCB made the playoffs last year but lost in the Eliminator. They have failed to win the IPL title even once and will be aiming for their maiden trophy this time around.

"Wasted them in a practice game" - Tim David's cheeky remark on Rajat Patidar during RCB's practice match

All-rounder Tim David made a cheeky remark after RCB captain Rajat Patidar took a stunning diving catch on the field during their practice match. He said Patidar wasted them (catches) in a practice game and that one of his catches deserved to be in front of a full crowd.

"He's wasted them in a practice game. That catch deserved being in front of a full crowd. That was pretty good," he said in the same video.

Rajat Patidar was announced as their new captain ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The franchise let go of their previous captain Faf du Plessis and did not go back to Virat Kohli, showing forward thinking and a futuristic approach.

Patidar will have a huge responsibility as the team has never won the IPL trophy. It will be interesting to see how he leads the team and handles the pressure of expectations.

