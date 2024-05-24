"Intezam kar diya hai" - Swiggy gives 1 month of free food to Virat Kohli fan who travelled 1568 km to watch IPL 2024 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli was seen in action during the team's IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. RCB's campaign ended with a four-wicket loss in the knockout clash.

During the match, a fan had gone viral on social media for his placard. The Kohli fan held a poster, claiming that he had travelled around 1568 km using his rent and food money to watch the RCB star play.

On Friday, May 24, Swiggy, an online food delivery platform, announced that they have decided to give one month of free food to the Kohli fan. Sharing the picture of the food they sent for the fan, Swiggy wrote:

"1 month ka Roti, k̶a̶p̶d̶a̶, Makan ka intezam kar diya hai."

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli was in stellar form in IPL 2024. He is currently the Orange Cap holder with 741 runs across 14 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69.

The ace batter scored 33 runs off 24 deliveries in the Eliminator against RR. Kohli's promising knock ended after being caught off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling while playing the slog sweep.

"Virat Kohli deserves a trophy" - Kevin Pietersen wants the former RCB skipper to join a new franchise

RCB's hunt for their maiden IPL trophy continues as they once again failed to go all the way. Virat Kohli has been with the Bengaluru-based franchise right from the inaugural season in 2018.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has suggested that Kohli should look to end his 17-year-long association with RCB. He mentioned that that seasoned campaigner deserves to win the trophy and should consider leaving Bengaluru following yet another heartbreaking campaign.

"I have said it before and I will say it again -- the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard -- won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again and the franchise fails again. I understand for the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team... But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

Opining that Kohli should join Delhi Capitals (DC), the cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"I actually think it should be Delhi. Delhi is the place where Virat needs to go. Virat can go away, and stay at home most of the time, I know he has a home in Delhi. He has a young family. He can spend more time there. He is a Delhi boy. Why can't he go back? Delhi are as desperate as Bengaluru. I think it's about time Virat thought long and hard. Beckham left, Ronaldo left, Messi left, Harry Kane just left Spurs and went to Bayern Munich."

Kohli will look to continue his impressive form in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup as well. Team India's first match at the ICC event will be against Ireland in New York on June 5.

