"Introducing our bold and stylish kit" - Royal Challengers Bangalore launch their WPL 2023 jersey

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unveiled their kit for the upcoming Women's Premier League season earlier today on Instagram. The Bangalore-based franchise has decided to use the same colors as its men's kit for the women's team.

Captain Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh Thakur participated in the promotional shoot for the jersey launch.

The RCB kit for WPL 2023 has red and black colors. There is also a touch of golden color near the logo.

Launching the jersey with an Instagram carousel post earlier today, Royal Challengers Bangalore wrote:

"Introducing our Bold and Stylish kit for #WPL2023!"

The Royal Challengers also gave a shoutout to their sponsors in the caption of their Instagram post. Fans have loved the new RCB kit for WPL 2023. In just two hours, the post has received more than 500,000 likes. Hundreds of fans have left comments under the photos as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will make their Women's Premier League debut this Sunday

Smriti Mandhana and her teammates will don the RCB jersey for the first time on the field this Sunday afternoon when the franchise makes its WPL debut against the Delhi Capitals. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023-winning captain Meg Lanning will lead the Capitals.

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium will play host to the battle between Royal Challengers and the Capitals. It will be interesting to see which team kicks off their WPL 2023 campaign on a winning note.

RCB have formed a stellar squad for the upcoming Women's Premier League tournament. Apart from Smriti Mandhana, the squad features big names from the international arena such as Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, and Megan Schutt.

