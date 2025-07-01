Investigating tribunal holds RCB prima facie responsible for Bengaluru stampede after IPL 2025 victory

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday held Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prima facie responsible for the gathering which led to the stampede outside the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. In its order, the tribunal said that the franchise had not taken prior permission from the local police and their social media posts led to the large crowds outside the venue, a day after they had won IPL 2025.
As many as 11 people lost their lives in the stampede outside the venue on June 4. RCB later announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the families who had lost their loved ones in the incident.
“The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information, the public gathered," the tribunal said in the order (via Sportstar).
The CAT also said in its order that no prior permission had been taken to make arrangements for the event outside RCB's home venue. The order further added that police protection was given, despite the non-permission to make arrangements. The order said:
“The KSCA submitted a letter which also did not contain any request for granting the permission or for making the arrangements. The letter shows only the information regarding the intention.
“Upon the basis of this letter, prima facie the police was not bound to give any facilities or to provide any support. In spite of that, the police provided the proper arrangements as far as possible."
BCCI appoint three-member committee to make guidelines to prevent Chinnaswamy Stadium-type events in future
In June, the BCCI formed a three-member committee to formulate guidelines aimed at preventing incidents like the stampede outside Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Board secretary Devajit Saikia was made the chairperson with treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla chosen as the other two members.
"In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future," the BCCI had said in a statement.
The committee was tasked with formulating the guidelines within the next 15 days.
