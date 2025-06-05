RCB launch fund, announce financial support to victims of stampede during IPL 2025 victory celebration in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will donate INR 10 lakh to each of the 11 families, who lost their loved ones in the stampede at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, June 4. They have also announced the launch of a fund named 'RCB Cares'.

As many as 11 people were confirmed dead in the stampede that took place at RCB's home venue as the team landed in the city to celebrate their maiden IPL victory. The IPL 2025 champions released a statement on Thursday, saying that the fans of the franchise "remain at the heart of everything that we do."

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," RCB said in a statement on Thursday, June 5.

Virat Kohli reacts to the tragic incident outside the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

Former RCB captain and batting talisman Virat Kohli reacted to the stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 36-year-old said that he was "absolutely gutted" by what had happened at the venue.

The win in the IPL 2025 final over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, ended Kohli's long wait to lift the coveted trophy. RCB defeated the Shreyas Iyed-led side by six runs to win their first title in 18 years.

It was RCB's fourth IPL final, having played in the summit clash in 2009, 2011 and 2016 and finished runners-up in each of those matches.

