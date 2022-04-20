"We know how to get out of it" - Dwayne Bravo on CSK's slow start in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is confident his team will bounce back despite their dismal start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The Caribbean veteran mentioned that having supportive team management is an added advantage in such a situation.

In a video shared by CSK on their social media handles, Bravo pointed out how the defending champions have started in a similar way in previous seasons as well. However, he believes that things are still under control because they have the backing of the owners.

Bravo said:

"It's not to say that this is the first time that we've been in a position like this. We know how to get out of it. That helps when you have management and owners who know off-the-field pressure. These things help a side that don't have a good start because it can easily go haywire if it is a different franchise, where there are so many meetings, teams get divided and there's outside pressure and noise. But with CSK there's none of that."

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side are currently languishing in the penultimate position in the IPL points table. With just a solitary win to their name from six outings, they are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround.

"We have the most loyal fans and we know that CSK have never let you down" - Dwayne Bravo

The veteran player highlighted how Chennai always have the support of their fans and there's a lot of yellow in the stands when they play. He added that he isn't surprised by the tremendous support given that the franchise enjoys a very loyal fanbase.

He explained:

"Our fans have continued to support us. I am not surprised with the Yellow that I am seeing because we have the most loyal fans and we know that CSK have never let you down. We need your support so continue to support us and it is always good to see yellow in the stands."

The Chennai-based side will next be seen in action on Thursday (April 21) when they lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

The 33rd league match of the ongoing edition featuring the two star-studded teams will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

