IP 2021: "The challenge will be to switch on mentally" - Shikhar Dhawan on DC facing Mumbai Indians

Shikhar Dhawan suggested that Mumbai Indians might have a slight edge over Delhi Capitals when the two teams lock horns today, as the defending champions have already played three games in Chennai.

The 35-year-old highlighted that the Capitals would need to be switched on mentally and play aggressively to get the better of the five-time title winners.

The two teams last faced each other in the IPL 2020 finals, with MI coasting to victory by five wickets. Both DC and MI have won two games each this season and will resume their rivalry at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This will be DC's first game at the venue this season and Shikhar Dhawan indicated that MI would be more accustomed to the conditions.

"MI have played 2-3 games over there before, so they know the conditions. For us, the challenge will be to switch on mentally, according to the wicket and prepare our plan and just go and implement it and play with a positive mindset, aggression and look to win the game against them." Dhawan said in a chat with DC's social media team.

Along with Dhawan, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis also had his say on the Capitals' next opponents. The Australian believes both sides have adaptable squads and that would result in a tight contest in Chennai tonight.

"They are a very good team. We have played them quite a few times recently, and it's going to be a challenging game on that surface. They have got a really adaptable team, but so do we. So it will be a good contest." Stoinis said.

The two teams have faced each other 28 times in the IPL, with MI leading the head-to-head record 16-12.

Shikhar Dhawan's record against MI

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan has had a fantastic IPL so far, earning two Man of the Match awards in three games. What has also been impressive is the Indian opener's strike rate, which reads 163.15.

Dhawan has played 24 games against the Mumbai Indians in his IPL career, amassing 748 runs at an average of 39.37, including five half-centuries. His strike rate is at a decent 128.30.

His numbers against MI are slightly better than his career IPL numbers, as the 35-year-old averages 34.95 while striking at a rate of 127.86.

Shikhar Dhawan will look to continue his good form and will be keen to deliver once again for his side when they take on the defending champions tonight.